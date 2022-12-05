National Football League Jared Goff, Joe Burrow shine; Tua, Deshaun Watson wane: NFL notes and analysis 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL is a week-to-week league with teams and players struggling to string together top performances back-to-back. The inconsistency and uncertainty not only makes it hard to determine which teams will emerge as contenders, but it makes it nearly impossible to project the teams that will make it to the winner's circle.

Given some time to assess all the happenings in Week 13, here are some thoughts from a former NFL scout.

Three things I liked

1. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are a problem

When the Philadelphia Eagles executed a draft day trade to acquire Brown, I did not expect him to dramatically alter the offense. But after watching the 6-foot-1, 225-pound receiver settle in as the Eagles' co-WR1, the marquee acquisition has helped turn a good offense into a great one in a hurry.

Sure, Jalen Hurts' emergence as a franchise-caliber quarterback has sparked the unit, but Brown's arrival has enabled the Eagles to split the workload in the passing game without demoting Smith into a complementary role. With Brown handing the dirty work between the numbers with an occasional vertical shot down the field, the Eagles can feature Smith on isolation routes outside the hashes that enable him to utilize his speed and stop-start quickness.

As a dynamic tandem with a contrasting mix of size and speed, the duo forces opponents to make difficult decisions when contemplating how to defend an explosive option running game and electric aerial attack on the perimeter. As the Titans found, with each playmaker topping the 100-yard mark as Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel was intent on slowing down the running game. The Eagles' 1-2 punch on the perimeter is an unstoppable force that will create headaches for defensive coaches around the league.

2. Detroit has found its identity

The joke is no longer on Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions after watching the pesky squad chalk up its fourth win in five games. The perennial cellar-dwellers dropped a "40-burger" on the Jacksonville Jaguars while showcasing an efficient offense that operated like a well-oiled machine.

Jared Goff completed 31 of 40 passes and two scores for an offense that scored on eight straight drives. The former No. 1 overall pick connected with eight different receivers as he torched the Jaguars with a variety of short and intermediate throws that exposed and exploited a vulnerable secondary.

With the Lions' running game also humming behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams slamming between the tackles, the Goff-led offense mixes power and finesse to overwhelm opponents on the perimeter. As Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn work to fix the defense, the Lions have found their way behind a high-powered offense.

3. Joe Burrow owns the Chiefs

If you want to know why the Bengals are a dark horse Super Bowl contender, look no further than Burrow's play against the Kansas City Chiefs. The third-year pro chalked up his third straight win against the AFC favorites, completing 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score in Cincinnati's 27-24 win.

Burrow has outplayed Patrick Mahomes in each of those duels while displaying confidence, swagger and playmaking ability that elevated the play of the Bengals. From his pinpoint throws to Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd to his impromptu scrambles to extend drives, Burrow continues to dip into his bag to pull out a handful of pivotal plays that tip the game in the Bengals' favor.

Considering how the Bengals have dispatched the Chiefs three times this calendar year, including a win in the AFC Championship Game, it is fair to suggest that Burrow owns this matchup against a former NFL and Super Bowl MVP.

Three things I did not like

1. Brandon Staley fails to unlock the Chargers' potential

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the most talented teams in the NFL, but they rarely play at a championship level when it counts. Despite Staley's proclaiming his team as a "tough" squad with a physical playing style that would serve L.A. well as a playoff contender, the Chargers continue to stumble against rough-and-rugged teams.

In a 27-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Chargers were beaten up at the point of attack as Josh Jacobs rumbled for 144 yards on 26 attempts. Considering the Raiders' RB1 is the straw that stirs the drink for the team's offense, the Chargers' inability to stop the run is a major concern, particularly for a team headed by a defensive-minded coach. If Staley cannot come up with an answer to stop the run while also allowing Davante Adams to go bonkers on the perimeter (eight catches, 177 yards and two scores), it is hard to imagine the Chargers slowing some of the offensive juggernauts in the AFC.

2. Tua wilts under the pressure

The 49ers defense has been the truth serum for quarterbacks around the league due to its relentless pressure and sticky coverage. Tua Tagovailoa suffered through a subpar performance against a defense that made life miserable for him within the pocket.

Nick Bosa & Co. harassed the third-year pro from all angles, and he was unable to find his rhythm or settle into a groove due to the constant harassment. Although Tagovailoa completed 18 of 33 passes for 295 yards with two scores, the MVP candidate tossed a couple of interceptions and took three sacks against a swarming defense that whipped the Dolphins at the line of scrimmage.

Maybe Mike McDaniel could have taken some of the pressure off of his young quarterback with a stronger commitment to the running game, but the Dolphins will need their franchise player to show the football world that he is capable of carrying the offense when opponents squash the ground game.

3. Deshaun Watson needs to shake off the rust

It is hard to take 700-plus days off and play like a star. That's why Watson's lackluster performance against the Houston Texans should not come as a surprise.

Despite Watson playing at a top-five quarterback level in 2020 with Houston, it is impossible to maintain that rhythm and consistency without playing in real games. The speed of defenders and the ever-evolving blitz tactics and coverages are hard to replicate in training. In addition, the synergy and chemistry with pass-catchers can only happen through extensive repetition on the practice field.

Although Watson will eventually find his groove as a passer and playmaker, the Browns' franchise quarterback might not perform at a star level until 2023 due to a lack of game and practice reps. That is probably not what the Browns envisioned when making the deal for Watson, but it will take a while for him to shake off the rust.

My top 10 teams

1. Philadelphia Eagles: The most complete team in the league continues to pummel opponents by utilizing a complementary football game plan that relies on an opportunistic defense that sets up scoring opportunities for Jalen Hurts & Co. in prime field position. Given how dominant the Eagles looked against the Titans without creating turnovers or producing defensive splash plays, the rest of the league is a step below Nick Sirianni's squad heading down the stretch.

2. Minnesota Vikings: Kevin O'Connell has taught his team how to win close games by dominating the "DBOs" (Don't Beat Ourselves: turnovers, big plays allowed, pre-snap penalties and kicking game errors) and finishing strong in the fourth quarter/overtime.

3. Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys are a legitimate Super Bowl contender if they continue to follow the blueprint that has always worked for the franchise. With a dominant running game complementing a defense that routinely delivers splash plays (sacks, turnovers and big hits), the Cowboys have a roster and a recipe that could deliver Jerry Jones the elusive title that he covets.

4. Buffalo Bills: It is hard to ignore the Bills' offensive firepower when evaluating the heavyweights in this league — the Josh Allen-to-Stefon Diggs combination is nearly impossible to stop. But it's the emergence of a young, talented collection of runners that could enable the Bills to control games with an underrated ground-and-pound approach.

5. Kansas City Chiefs: Despite dropping another game to an AFC rival, the Chiefs remain in the conversation as a Super Bowl front-runner. Andy Reid will need to find a way to shore up the team's turnover woes, but do not count out Patrick Mahomes & Co. in the postseason tournament.

6. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow has helped the Bengals get back on track after a slow start. The offense is beginning to click on all cylinders, with the MVP candidate finding his rhythm from the pocket.

7. Miami Dolphins: After suffering a defeat at the hands of one of the hottest teams in the NFC, the Dolphins must reevaluate how they can win when their QB1 struggles. Tua Tagovailoa has played exceptionally well this year, but a subpar performance against the 49ers raises questions about how he could fare in the playoffs.

8. San Francisco 49ers: The biggest bullies on the block are down to QB3 heading into a stretch run that will determine their playoff fate. Although a dynamic running game could mask some of their offensive woes, the defense will need to play at a championship level to spark a deep postseason run.

9. Baltimore Ravens: The short-term loss of Lamar Jackson to a knee injury could derail the Ravens' chances of winning the division and securing a home game in the playoffs. Without the former MVP on the field, the Ravens will need to rely on a complementary football plan that ties the offensive, defensive and special teams plans together to win games.

10. Washington Commanders: Tying a division rival could impact the Commanders' playoff chances down the line, but the continuation of a solid set of performances under Taylor Heinicke gives this team a chance to make some noise as a legitimate playoff contender.

Week 13 Game Balls

Most Valuable Player of the Week: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Goff has quietly helped the Lions reverse their fortunes as a downtrodden franchise with his solid play from the pocket. The former No. 1 overall pick put on a show against the Jacksonville Jaguars, sparking the Lions to score on eight straight possessions until the team elected to take a knee to run the clock out.

Offensive Player of the Week: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts is playing his way into the MVP conversation and securing his future as the Eagles' franchise quarterback. The third-year pro posted a 300-yard game against Tennessee with three scores while showcasing a refined game from the pocket. As a true dual-threat playmaker with the combination of athleticism and arm talent to terrorize opponents on the ground or through the air, Hurts has silenced the naysayers who questioned his ability to transform the Eagles into a Super Bowl contender.

Defensive Player of the Week: Chandler Jones, Las Vegas Raiders

It has taken more than half of the season for Jones to make his mark with the Raiders, but the veteran edge rusher reminded the football world of his greatness with a three-sack effort against the Chargers. Jones utilized a variety of old-school maneuvers that overwhelmed the Chargers' inexperienced edge blockers in space.

Unsung Hero of the Week: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Smith keeps delivering the goods as Seattle's QB1. The journeyman completed 28 of 39 passes for 367 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams. With the Seahawks capable of balancing out their offense behind the surprising play of Smith, Pete Carroll has his team in a position to make a run for a playoff berth.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

