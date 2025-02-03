National Football League Jameis Winston's best moments from Super Bowl Opening Night Published Feb. 3, 2025 11:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Veteran NFL quarterback Jameis Winston — who doesn't lack for personality — served as a digital correspondent for FOX Sports at Super Bowl Opening Night.

Find coverage of the entire event here, and catch Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday on FOX.

Here are Winston's best moments from Opening Night.

Catch this W, Sir

Winston was kind enough to toss Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, a fellow Heisman Trophy winner, a W.

Where should Jameis play next season?

Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley told Winston, a free agent this offseason, that his former team, the New York Giants, needs a quarterback.

Saquon Barkley suggests Jameis Winston sign with Giants in free agency

That's why Jalen Hurts is a quarterback

The Eagles star couldn't reel in the pass from Winston.

Gotta be ready

If Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown reaches the end zone on Sunday, he has a new celebration move to try out.

Have a cookie

Massive Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson might be a cookie shy of 340 pounds, so Winston obliged.

What's your favorite color?

In an Australian accent, Winston asked Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata about his favorite colors, but he didn't get the answer he expected.

A Jameis sing-along

Winston and Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert teamed up to sing a song for the crowd.

Second opinion

After already asking Barkley where he should sign in free agency, Winston asked Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni the same question.

And what's Xavier Worthy's favorite color?

An insightful conversation

Winston and Cooper Manning had an interesting talk — about something.

Struggle to get the W

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best wide receivers of his generation, but he had difficulty reeling in W's from Jameis.

Can never be too prepared

Should Chiefs safety Justin Reed make a big play on Sunday, he too has a move to break out.

