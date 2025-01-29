Jameis Winston, viral star, joins FOX Sports as digital correspondent for Super Bowl LIX
Jameis Winston, the walking, talking soundbite of the NFL world, is headed to the Super Bowl. Not as a quarterback, though. Instead, Winston will be a FOX Sports digital correspondent for Super Bowl LIX.
Winston will return to New Orleans, where he played for the Saints from 2020-23. Throughout Super Bowl Week, Winston will take fans through a tour of the Big Easy in a series of digital videos as he visits several of his favorite go-to spots.
Perhaps Winston will even cross paths with Tom Brady, who took over for the former No. 1 pick as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback in 2020.
With his sure-to-be memeable antics, Winston will have fans eating W's all week long, all the way through the Super Bowl showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, airing on FOX.
Winston is currently a free agent after spending the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns — hence the reason he was free for Super Bowl Week. The Browns are one of just four teams to never appear in a Super Bowl.
Related Stories:
- Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
- Two years after reaching the Super Bowl, these Eagles are even better
- Patrick Mahomes is tearing down great QB legacies before they can even start
- Why a 'special' Saquon Barkley is the NFL's Most Valuable Player
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Ranking the 10 New Orleans Super Bowls: Bradshaw to Blackout Bowl to Brady
2025 NFL coaching/GM tracker: Jets hire Steve Wilks as DC
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
-
Super Bowl 2025 jerseys are set, and Chiefs already have one edge over Eagles
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Chiefs-Eagles scoring props
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028
-
Ranking the Cowboys' 9 head coaches in franchise history: Mike McCarthy top 5?
NFL Postseason Big Bets report: Bettor wagers $200k on Eagles to win Super Bowl
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: 'Tush Push' rule at center of NFC title game
-
Ranking the 10 New Orleans Super Bowls: Bradshaw to Blackout Bowl to Brady
2025 NFL coaching/GM tracker: Jets hire Steve Wilks as DC
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
-
Super Bowl 2025 jerseys are set, and Chiefs already have one edge over Eagles
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Chiefs-Eagles scoring props
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028
-
Ranking the Cowboys' 9 head coaches in franchise history: Mike McCarthy top 5?
NFL Postseason Big Bets report: Bettor wagers $200k on Eagles to win Super Bowl
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: 'Tush Push' rule at center of NFC title game