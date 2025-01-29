National Football League
Jameis Winston, viral star, joins FOX Sports as digital correspondent for Super Bowl LIX
National Football League

Jameis Winston, viral star, joins FOX Sports as digital correspondent for Super Bowl LIX

Updated Jan. 29, 2025 9:53 p.m. ET

Jameis Winston, the walking, talking soundbite of the NFL world, is headed to the Super Bowl. Not as a quarterback, though. Instead, Winston will be a FOX Sports digital correspondent for Super Bowl LIX. 

Winston will return to New Orleans, where he played for the Saints from 2020-23. Throughout Super Bowl Week, Winston will take fans through a tour of the Big Easy in a series of digital videos as he visits several of his favorite go-to spots. 

Perhaps Winston will even cross paths with Tom Brady, who took over for the former No. 1 pick as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback in 2020. 

ADVERTISEMENT

With his sure-to-be memeable antics, Winston will have fans eating W's all week long, all the way through the Super Bowl showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, airing on FOX. 

Winston is currently a free agent after spending the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns — hence the reason he was free for Super Bowl Week. The Browns are one of just four teams to never appear in a Super Bowl. 

Related Stories:

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Controversial Bills spot raises question: Should NFL footballs have chip technology?

Controversial Bills spot raises question: Should NFL footballs have chip technology?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes