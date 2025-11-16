Jameis Winston, Giants Show Life But Fall to Packers in QB's First Start of 2025

With Jaxson Dart (concussion) sidelined, the New York Giants embarked on their first week of the "Jameis Winston Experience" on Sunday.

The Giants, despite a promising start, dropped to 2-9 in a narrow 27-20 Week 11 loss to the Green Bay Packers, whose offense continued to struggle at MetLife Stadium.

The teams entered halftime tied 13-13, thanks to the 11-year veteran quarterback leading two first-half touchdown drives, including one to open the game. Winston's first rushing touchdown of the season in the third quarter gave New York a brief 20-19 lead, but it wasn't enough as New York was outscored 14-7 in the second half.

"I really wanted to get a win for these guys," said Winston post-game. "Unfortunately, we finished the way we did, but [interim coach Mike Kafka] brought great energy. We have that leader who has that player perspective."

The Giants' offense didn’t suddenly become one of the best in the NFL on Sunday, but it certainly showed more life with Winston than it has without Dart at the helm. Winston finished 19-of-29 for 201 yards, one interception and one lost fumble, and added three carries for 10 yards and a rushing score.

And he did it while showing off his typical personality:

Winston played a mostly efficient and mistake-free game until the final 40 seconds when he capped New York's last two drives with the pick and a fumble on a Hail Mary attempt.

Week 11 marked Winston's first action of the 2025 season since arriving to the Giants this past offseason. Russell Wilson opened the year as the starting QB before Dart took over in Week 5. Winston was listed as the third-string QB until head coach Brian Daboll was fired on Nov. 10; two days later, Kafka named Winston the starter with Dart still in concussion protocol.

