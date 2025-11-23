Jameis Winston Catches Amazing TD, Nearly Leads Giants To Biggest Upset of Season

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston nearly powered the G-Men to the biggest upset of the 2025 NFL season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

New York emptied the playbook en route to a 34-27 loss in overtime. The Giants were 14-point underdogs, which means they would've been the biggest underdog to win this season had they come away victorious. Winston did his part, finishing 18-for-36 for 366 yards and two passing touchdowns and an interception.

Oh, and he caught a touchdown, too.

Early in the fourth quarter, Winston handed off to Gunner Olszewski for a reverse. The Giants receiver stepped up in the pocket to avoid a loss, and he delivered a 50-50 ball up to Winston, who was covered by Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes. Winston adjusted to the throw from Olszewski, which was behind him, made the play and avoided Barnes on his way to the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown.

The play put the Giants up 27-17, although the Lions responded on the next drive to get the lead back down to three.

Winston became the third player in the Super Bowl era with multiple passing touchdowns and 30 or more receiving yards in a game, joining Tom Brady (2015 against the Eagles) and Jim McMahon (1984 against the Buccaneers).

From there, it was the full Winston experience. He threw an interception on the Giants’ next drive after his touchdown catch, but the Giants' defense got him the ball back.

On third-and-17 from the Giants' 43-yard line, it looked like Winston was going to be sacked in the middle of the pocket. He escaped, though, scrambled to his left and completed a 39-yard pass to tight end Theo Johnson.

The Giants ended that drive, though, with a turnover on downs. Instead of kicking a short field goal to make it a six-point game, they went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line. Winston's pass to Johnson was incomplete.

The Lions got a game-tying field goal on the next drive and then scored on running back Jahmyr Gibbs' 69-yard touchdown run on the first play of OT. The Giants went three-and-out on their overtime possession and lost the game.

