Jameis Winston, Bert Kreischer buy $2K worth of raffle tickets at Super Bowl

In the middle of Super Bowl LIX, a long line of paper stretched across a row full of mostly Philadelphia Eagles fans.

It turned out it was Bert Kreischer's receipt of winning numbers for his 50/50 raffle ticket. The comedian joined Jameis Winston at Caesars Superdome and was mic'd up by FOX Sports for Sunday's game, with the duo providing several viral moments.

Among them was Kreischer's entrance into the 50/50 raffle, purchasing $2,000 worth of tickets.

"I love a raffle," Kreiscer told an attendant at the Superdome as he prepared to make a 50/50 raffle purchase. "I do this all the time. I won a 50/50 raffle at the Special Olympics charity, and I donated it back to them.

"But the winnings are what I love. The f------ winning, I love it."

Winston gave Kreischer a high-five as the comedian determined how much he was going to spend on tickets to enter the 50/50 raffle.

"Fifty-fifty raffle, half of it goes to charity, half of it goes to me," Kreischer said. "So, if I win, it's $150,000. I've won a lot of raffles. I won one at a Flyers game and walked out with $38,000. I had to donate it to charity, half of it."

Winston was in awe as Kreischer asked for 10 pages worth of tickets.

"How does this thing even have this much paper?" Winston said as Kreischer made the purchase.

"I'm hoping it does have that much paper," the attendant replied.

Kreischer remained confident as he surprised those around him.

"I eat W's," Kreischer said, using Winston's signature quote and celebration.

Once the line of raffle tickets made its way to Winston and Kreischer, it took an effort to make sure it was correct.

"I see why you freaking win," Winston told Kreischer. "If he don't win with all these numbers."

Well, it doesn't look like Kreischer won. A follow-up video wasn't shared of Winston and Kreischer, but they enjoyed watching the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The duo sang "Fly Eagles Fly" as Philadelphia sealed its second Super Bowl title.

The Super Bowl capped off a thrilling week for Winston, who worked as a correspondent for FOX Sports. He began the week by asking questions at Opening Night (which sparked a touchdown celebration in Sunday's game) to attending the red carpet at NFL Honors and immersing himself within the City of New Orleans, having fun with residents and fans throughout the week.

