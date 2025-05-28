National Football League Jalen Ramsey expresses 'love' for Miami but confirms 'a new chapter awaits' Updated May. 28, 2025 9:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The noise that Jalen Ramsey's time with the Miami Dolphins is coming to an end seems to be growing louder. There has been no progress made on a contract extension, and the two sides agreed to part ways earlier this month.

The Dolphins are still trying to fulfill their part of the agreement, and find a trade partner for Ramsey. The cornerback, on the other hand, is taking to social media with cryptic messages.

"A new chapter awaits," Ramsey wrote.

The message closed the door on any doubt — not that much remained — that Ramsey could return to Miami.

Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel showed little interest in discussing the details of what went wrong.

"Quite honestly. Zero has changed since the last time I said anything about (Ramsey)," McDaniel said Wednesday. "I'm very much interested in the players that I'm coaching on the field today."

Ramsey is due approximately $24 million in guaranteed money in 2025. The Dolphins would be in a better financial position if they waited until after June 1 to trade him, as it would clear about $10 million in cap space.

Ramsey was not seen at Organized Team Activities on Wednesday, and the Dolphins aren't spending much time talking about his potential departure.

"Jalen's my dog, but we're kind of focused on the guys in the room right now," cornerback Kader Kohou said. "We don't talk about Jalen, we let the upstairs handle that situation."

If Ramsey truly doesn't play another snap for the Dolphins, it will have ended a two-year run in Miami, a city he expressed love for. But Miami isn't the only city Ramsey says he's enjoyed playing in and living in.

"I've loved every city I've played in," he wrote in his post on X.

Ramsey spent the majority of three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, where he played two-plus seasons. Unless he rejoins the Jaguars or Rams, Ramsey will be set to play for his fourth squad in 10 years, as his reputation hasn't always held up. Ramsey seemingly wanted to address that in his post as well.

"The anger is very misplaced at times but sometimes valid too," he wrote, "but real ones kno [sic] the intentions always solid."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

