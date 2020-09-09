National Football League Ramsey Agrees To Historic Deal 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Rams and cornerback Jalen Ramsey agreed to a 5-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday, making him the highest paid defensive back in NFL history.

With Ramsey set to earn $21 million per year and $105 million over the course of the 5-year pact, the extension completely resets the cornerback market, according to multiple reports.

The contract also includes $71.2 million in guaranteed money.

The 5th overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Ramsey has been eyeing long-term security for quite some time.

Ramsey famously arrived at Jags training camp last summer in an armored truck:

After contract negotiations with the Jaguars fell through, Jacksonville sent an unhappy Ramsey to the Rams in October of last year in exchange for a pair of first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Now, it's fair to say that Ramsey's a happy camper:

The 25-year-old Ramsey has made three Pro Bowls in his four seasons, including being named First Team All-Pro in 2017.

Prior to Ramsey's big-money deal, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White held the title of highest-paid cornerback following his extension just days ago.

The Rams, who are also the subjects of the current season of HBO's Hard Knocks, are locking down a young player who has 10 interceptions, 243 total tackles, and 49 pass breakups in 60 career games.

He's also showed leadership not just as a defender, but with his willingness to help his teammates on the other side of the ball.

