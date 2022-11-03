National Football League Jalen Hurts cheering for Phillies in World Series despite Astros photo 10 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Thursday is Houston vs. Philadelphia night, with the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies facing off in Game 5 of the World Series on FOX and the Philadelphia Eagles playing the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.

And nobody better encapsulates the sports clash between the two cities than Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles quarterback has led his team to a 7-0 start on the 2022 season heading into Thursday's matchup with the Texans at NRG Stadium. Hurts is originally from Houston and played high school football in nearby Channelview, Texas, less than 20 miles from downtown Houston.

Houston took full advantage of this fact Wednesday night after its historic no-hitter of the Phillies in Game 4 to even the World Series at two games apiece. The Astros' Twitter account unearthed a picture of the current Philadelphia sports star in Astros gear:

To add some context, the photo is from Hurts' rookie year in 2020, where he was often seen wearing Astros gear off the football field. However, the quarterback has also sported a Phillies logo in public several times since usurping Carson Wentz as the Eagles' starting quarterback.

With Hurts returning to his hometown as the Astros and Phillies play in Game 5 back in Philadelphia, the quarterback was recently asked who he would side with in the World Series. Hurts made it clear that he has love for both cities but will pull for his current home team after getting inspiration from them during their National League Championship Series victory over the San Diego Padres.

"You see it on display when you see [the Phillies] play together," Hurts said via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I saw the clip of Bryce Harper’s [go-ahead two-run homer in Game 5 of the NLCS], and he said, ‘I did that.’ He made a truly game-changing impact, a legendary moment for his team. I check on things like that; I take note on things like that. It’s big for the city ... I’m excited to cheer them on this week."

Several other Eagles are also pulling for the Phillies, including head coach Nick Sirianni and star wide receiver A.J. Brown. Longtime Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce attended the NLCS in person at Citizens Bank Park and narrated a Phillies hype video that was shown before Game 4 of the World Series on FOX.

Hurts recently told reporters he is excited to play back home in Houston at a stadium where he has been several times but never actually competed until Thursday night.

"I think, going back to Houston, it should be fun," Hurts said. "It's always been a dream of mine to play in NRG Stadium. I've spent a lot of time in that city, my childhood, growing up in Houston, going to watch the Texans play, being in the Texans facility as a kid. Going to watch high school playoff games in that stadium and not having an opportunity to ever play in it. But I have an opportunity this week. And I'm looking forward to playing back home. It'll be fun."

Meanwhile, Texans and Eagles fans will no doubt be keeping tabs on their city's baseball teams as both games are set to start just after 8 p.m. ET.

