Jakobi Meyers can’t help but consider life without the Patriots

Last Sunday, there was a lot of discussion that safety Devin McCourty and special teamer Matthew Slater might have played their final games at Gillette Stadium. Both longtime Patriots might retire.

But there were also a few other players who might have played their last home game in a Patriots jersey.

Jakobi Meyers, for example, is slated to hit free agency and will be among the top three receivers on the market after going undrafted in 2019. Given New England's history, it almost feels likely that he could end up on another team.

"It was definitely a thought in the back of my mind," Meyers told FOX Sports on Sunday about potentially having played his last home game as a Patriot. "And if it was my last time playing here, I'm happy I would have a W. But if it isn't [my last, then I'm] looking for more of them to come."

The Patriots have kept a few players with top-dollar deals, the latest examples being McCourty and Dont'a Hightower. New England has also seen some of their top players fail to draw interest on the market and return, like Julian Edelman.

But it's far more common for the Patriots to let their stars sign elsewhere. Historically, coach and general manager Bill Belichick has avoided awarding big contracts to the players who elevate into high-earning-power situations. Look at cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Malcolm Butler, defensive ends Chandler Jones and Trey Flowers, linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins and so many others.

So which one will Meyers be — one who stays or one Belichick lets get away?

If he had the choice, Meyers would like to stick around.

"Oh yeah, definitely. I've built a nice home here," Meyers said. "I've carved out a nice role. … I got a good agent. It'll all come down to ultimately how they talk and how they converse. But I would like to be back, continue to make plays here."

He added: "I'm hoping so. That's the ultimate world – that's kind of my dream."

New England certainly needs him. He is the sole pupil of Belichick to develop into a starting-caliber receiver since Edelman. And they are the only two wideouts whose potential Belichick has maximized over the past decade. Meyers' development runs in direct contrast to receiver N'Keal Harry, the first-round pick in Meyers' draft class. Harry never earned a starting role nor amassed meaningful production before the team traded him.

Meyers surpassed Harry and others on the depth chart, making 83 catches for 866 yards and a pair of touchdowns last year — his breakout season. It's not a huge output when compared to other top-performing receivers, but Meyers led the team in receiving yards and receptions, which helps contextualize how he stood out in an offense that struggled.

That's why he's up there with the other top receiver options in free agency (Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster). That's why Spotrac.com projects Meyers' next deal to land somewhere around $12.5 million per year.

It's wild to think about what Meyers stands to earn annually considering where he started. Even Belichick admitted on Sunday that he was "not really sure how good it was going to be" when Meyers entered the building as an undrafted rookie.

"He's worked hard and gotten better every year and expanded what he can do, whether it's blocking in the running game, run option-type routes, go down the field, make plays in single coverage outside," Belichick said after the Patriots beat the Dolphins in Week 17. "He's got a good feel. He's got a good concentration. He's smart. He's tough. He's come through for us in a lot of big situations. But his progression has been a pretty steady incline."

Just about every other receiver has seen his production steeply decline after joining the Patriots. That's why — looking ahead to 2023 — New England's cast of wideouts figures to be unimpressive yet again. Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton and DeVante Parker are the only receivers under contract past this season. Unlike Nelson Agholor or Parker, Meyers has been able to make a name for himself.

So while past players — particularly defensive ones like Jackson, Butler and Flowers — have seen their production and performance look substandard after they leave New England, there's reason to believe Meyers could have the same amount of success and perhaps even more if he were to sign with a new team. He might have untapped potential in a friendlier offense.

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could surely put Meyers to work with the Las Vegas Raiders. Tom Brady, wherever he lands in 2023, could also have interest in reuniting with Meyers. But Meyers won't require a Patriots connection to generate interest. It's easy to imagine teams like the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and so many other teams showing interest in Meyers.

One thing that might keep Meyers around? Well, a good contract offer would be a start — those are my words not his, of course. But Meyers has also developed a unique friendship with Mac Jones to the point where the two have an unspoken connection on the field.

On Sunday, for example, just about every Patriots player thought the ball was going to Rhamondre Stevenson on a third-and-goal from the Miami 1-yard line in the fourth quarter. But when New England split out its formation and the Dolphins failed to cover Meyers, Jones saw a window and zipped the ball to the receiver, who was ready for the pass.

The result? A touchdown.

That harkened back to something the QB said before the season even started.

"I trust him," Jones said after a training camp practice on Aug. 24. "We see the game the same way, sometimes without even talking about it. … He's just a tough, smart football player. I'll take him on my team — forever, hopefully."

Ironically, that budding connection has increased Meyers' value — and might be the reason New England elects not to meet the market demands for a receiver like him. He didn't score a single touchdown until his third season in the league. But in 2022, he has racked up five. It doesn't sound like many — but it accounts for 31% of the Patriots' 16 receiving touchdowns on the year. Meyers is tied for the team-high in receptions (64) and leads the team in receiving yards (771) and touchdown catches.

When asked whether he's thought about being a sought-after free agent — and that his red-zone connection with Jones might make him harder for the Patriots to afford — he said he won't let his mind go there.

"During the season, it's kind of hard for me as a person to think about it because I can't do both. And that's why I tried to hire a really good agent because I know that once I'm bought in, once I'm focused, I can't really even think about the other end or what's coming in the future without like driving myself crazy," Meyers said. "So I'm just the type of guy wherever my feet are, I really tried to plant myself and focus."

Meyers has planted himself in the middle of every single Patriots game plan.

He has been the team's most essential pass-catcher for the past two seasons. It's easy to imagine New England wanting to keep him around, but if the Patriots don't pay top dollar, you can bet there will be a surplus of teams that will.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @McKennAnalysis .

