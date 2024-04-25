National Football League Jaguars select Brian Thomas Jr. with No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Published Apr. 25, 2024 10:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Last season, Thomas led the FBS with 17 receiving touchdowns. He was named third-team All-American, second-team All-SEC and a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

Thomas and fellow wideout Malik Nabers (who went No. 6 overall to the Giants) combined for 157 receptions, 2,746 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2023, becoming one of the most dynamic duos in college football and just the third pair of receivers in LSU history to both top the 1,000-yard mark in the same season.

In his freshman campaign with the Tigers, Thomas recorded 28 receptions for 359 yards and had two touchdowns, and he topped it the next season, ending with 31 receptions and 361 yards and five touchdowns.

Thomas appeared in 38 games in three years with the Tigers, starting 27 times.

