National Football League
Jaguars select Brian Thomas Jr. with No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
National Football League

Jaguars select Brian Thomas Jr. with No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Published Apr. 25, 2024 10:58 p.m. ET

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night. 

Last season, Thomas led the FBS with 17 receiving touchdowns. He was named third-team All-American, second-team All-SEC and a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award. 

Thomas and fellow wideout Malik Nabers (who went No. 6 overall to the Giants) combined for 157 receptions, 2,746 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2023, becoming one of the most dynamic duos in college football and just the third pair of receivers in LSU history to both top the 1,000-yard mark in the same season.

In his freshman campaign with the Tigers, Thomas recorded 28 receptions for 359 yards and had two touchdowns, and he topped it the next season, ending with 31 receptions and 361 yards and five touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas appeared in 38 games in three years with the Tigers, starting 27 times. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Brian Thomas Jr.
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Draft: 6 QBs go in top 13, Jets trade up in Joel Klatt's mock draft

2024 NFL Draft: 6 QBs go in top 13, Jets trade up in Joel Klatt's mock draft

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes