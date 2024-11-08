National Football League Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'trending toward not playing' vs. Vikings Published Nov. 8, 2024 11:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is "trending toward not playing" because of an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, coach Doug Pederson said Friday.

Backup Mac Jones is expected to start against Minnesota (6-2) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). It would be his first start in nearly a year, with the last one coming while he played for New England.

Lawrence took a hit to his shoulder while scrambling on a second-and-9 play in the second quarter at Philadelphia last Sunday. Instead of sliding, Lawrence chose to go head-first and got hammered by linebacker Zack Baun.

The Jaguars (2-7) signed veteran backup C.J. Beathard off Miami’s practice squad earlier this week as an insurance policy in case Lawrence doesn't play against the Vikings.

Lawrence has been limited in practice all week and likely will be officially listed as questionable when the game-status report comes out later Friday.

The first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence missed a game for the first time in his professional career in 2023 because of a sprained right shoulder sustained in Week 16. He also missed significant practice time because of other injuries: a sprained left knee in Week 6, a sprained right ankle in Week 13 and a concussion in Week 15.

Pederson said he learned from last season that Lawrence needs to practice during the week to be fully effective in games.

"If you’re not getting the reps during the week, it’s just hard to go," Pederson said. "And it is (the same) with any player, but I think the quarterback position is special."

The injuries played a part in the worst late-season collapse in franchise history. The Jaguars dropped five of their final six games last season and missed the postseason after spending three months atop the AFC South.

Nonetheless, the Jaguars signed Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million contract extension in June that made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history. Now, Lawrence has lost 12 of his past 14 starts.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

