National Football League
Jadeveon Clowney To Reunite With Texans, Reportedly Agreeing To Deal
National Football League

Jadeveon Clowney To Reunite With Texans, Reportedly Agreeing To Deal

Published Aug. 2, 2026 4:52 p.m. ET

Veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is heading back to where his NFL career began, and one of the league's best pass rushes got even stronger. 

Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to a deal to return to the Houston Texans, NFL Network reported Sunday. The terms of the deal are unknown, but it reunites the 33-year-old veteran with the franchise that selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. 

Across his 12 NFL seasons, Clowney has accumulated 66.5 career sacks, 16 forced fumbles, and 450 total tackles. The former South Carolina standout spent his first five seasons in Houston, earning three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2016 to 2018.

Since departing Houston following the 2018 season, Clowney has logged stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and most recently the Dallas Cowboys. Clowney had 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 13 games for the Cowboys last season.

Clowney is expected to rotate alongside star pass-rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, giving Houston a pass rush capable of forcing pressure on quarterbacks across the league. Anderson and Hunter combined for 27 sacks in 2025. 

The Texans are hoping to take the next step after finishing second in the AFC South and winning a wild card game before losing to the eventual runners-up, the New England Patriots, last season.

For Clowney, the agreement brings the former top pick back to Houston to lead one of the best defensive units in the league with ambitions to return to the postseason after falling in the divisional round last year.

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