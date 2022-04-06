National Football League Is Mac Jones stepping on TB12's turf with Tampa workouts? 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Mac Jones looks fed up with New England winters.

The Jacksonville-born and Alabama-educated quarterback returned home to the Sunshine State on Tuesday and Wednesday for a couple of throwing sessions with teammates Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and J.J. Taylor.

But of all places in Florida, the group of Patriots jetted off to Berkeley Preparatory High School, a Tampa Bay-based school just six miles from the Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium and the same facility Tom Brady hosted his first offseason workout with his new teammates in 2020.

Speaking on "Undisputed" Wednesday, Skip Bayless argued that Jones' trip to the Gulf Coast should be interpreted as a threat and a statement of intent against Brady.

"This was young Mac Jones sending a message to Tom Brady basically saying,' I'm coming for you GOAT,'" Bayless said. "'Your town is now my town, I am here to show you I am coming for you, and I am going to eclipse you.'"

After winning six championships with New England, Brady has become revered through three seasons in Tampa Bay, or as Bayless dubs it "Tom-pa Bay," leading the franchise to a Super Bowl for the first time since 2002 and turning the Bucs into perennial contenders.

This lofty legacy is what Jones is expected to emulate, Bayless argues, and the former Crimson Tide quarterback seems to be following down the path that Brady trail-blazed.

Jones enjoyed a successful first season in New England, throwing for nearly 1,000 more yards and four more touchdowns than Brady during his first season as a starter. Off the field, Jones opted to trademark "MJ10," a slogan bearing blatant similarities to Brady's famous "TB12" brand.

And while Jones' group of wide receivers does have a connection to the Tampa area — Agholor grew up in the Bay and played high school ball at Berkeley Prep — Bayless believes Jones agreed on Tampa for an explicit purpose.

"Mac Jones grew up in Jacksonville, why not go home?" Bayless said. "Why not go to Orlando or Miami or Fort Myers or Key West? Why Tampa? I know why and you know why."

Co-host Shannon Sharpe rejected Bayless' premise however, highlighting the Florida weather and that Brady does not enjoy exclusive training rights to the city of Tampa Bay.

"Skip, stop this," Sharpe said. "Contrary to what you think, because this man [Jones] is in Tampa working out with his receivers, that doesn't mean anything. I mean damn, y'all want Tom Brady to own everything. Wherever Tom Brady goes, no other quarterback can go, is that what you're trying to tell me?"

Bayless concluded by saying that Jones' move will provide motivation to Brady, as the seven-time champ hopes to bring home a third-straight NFC South crown.

