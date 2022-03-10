Philadelphia Eagles Is Carson Wentz better than Philly successor Jalen Hurts? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Carson Wentz is back where his career started. Sort of.

The veteran quarterback spent the first five seasons of his career in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles, and now as a member of the Washington Commanders, he is set to face the team that drafted him with the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft twice a year.

And with the Eagles having made the playoffs last season with second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts at the helm, questions will now swirl around whether the Eagles made the right decision and truly upgraded.

Shannon Sharpe isn't quite sure that is the case.

"Wentz led Philly to two division titles, 2017 and 2019. In 2017, he was 11-2 before he got injured, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions," Sharpe said on "Undisputed."

"I still believe Carson Wentz is better than Jalen Hurts. I believe you're only going to go so far with either one."

Between Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts, who is the better QB? Carson Wentz was just one-and-done in Indianapolis as the Colts traded him to the Washington Commanders yesterday.

When comparing Wentz through his first two years to Jalen Hurts, the two aren't particularly close when it comes to production.

Wentz had thrown for 7,078 passing yards and 49 touchdown passes, compared to Hurts' 4,205 and 22 touchdown passes. And while Wentz wasn't able to finish the 2017 season due to a torn ACL, he was named a Pro Bowler and guided the Eagles to an NFC East title before Nick Foles took the baton to finish the season off with a Super Bowl win.

With the two slated to face each other head-to-head twice this season, the debate can be settled once and for all on the field.

May the best man win.

Get more from Philadelphia Eagles Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.