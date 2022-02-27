National Football League
Colts propose major change to NFL overtime rules Colts propose major change to NFL overtime rules
National Football League

Colts propose major change to NFL overtime rules

just in

Are NFL overtime changes coming sooner than later? 

All signs point to … maybe.

The Indianapolis Colts want to guarantee each team an overtime possession, per reports. If approved by the NFL Competition Committee, the new stipulations would apply to the regular season and the playoffs.

Current overtime rules stipulate that the team that wins the coin toss can win the game with a touchdown on the first possession, which has been a point of contention among football fans — especially last season.

Committee Chairman Rich McKay said that possible changes will undoubtedly be brought up when the committee meets this week, including the Colts' proposal.

At least three-fourths of the committee would need to be on board with OT changes — or 24 out of 32 committee votes. It is unclear at this time how much support there is within the league for the idea.

The Colts lost to Baltimore in Week 5 of the 2021 regular season in a game where the Ravens won the coin toss and scored a touchdown on the opening possession of overtime.

Elsewhere, Kansas City was involved in a nail-biter in the AFC divisional round against the Buffalo Bills where the Chiefs won the coin toss and came out on top because of it. Josh Allen & Co. never had another opportunity to possess the ball after the Chiefs' offense scored the game-ending touchdown.

"The rules are what they are, and I can't complain about that 'cause if it was the other way around, we'd be celebrating, too," Allen said after the loss.

The NFL adopted a 15-minute sudden-death OT period for regular-season games in 1974. The first change to this rule came in 2010, which made it so that only a touchdown on the first possession would end the extra period. The length was shortened to 10 minutes in 2017. 

A game ends as a tie if neither team scores in overtime during the regular season, per the current rules.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Washington Commanders looking at Maryland or Virginia for new stadium
Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders looking at Maryland or Virginia for new stadium

3 hours ago
Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet retires at age 28
National Football League

Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet retires at age 28

6 hours ago
Will Lance follow mold of Mahomes, Jackson after sitting a year?
National Football League

Will Lance follow mold of Mahomes, Jackson after sitting a year?

8 hours ago
How can Bengals take next step? Cincy's Mike Hilton seems to know
Cincinnati Bengals

How can Bengals take next step? Cincy's Mike Hilton seems to know

1 day ago
LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Simmons among stars under duress
National Basketball Association

LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Simmons among stars under duress

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes