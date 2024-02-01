National Football League
How Travis Kelce continues to dominate at the tight end position at 34
National Football League

How Travis Kelce continues to dominate at the tight end position at 34

Updated Feb. 1, 2024 2:03 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce has saved some of his best football this season for the playoffs. 

The Chiefs star tight end has come up big this postseason, particularly in the last two games. Kelce recorded his first multi-touchdown game this season in the Chiefs' win over the Bills in the Divisional Round, hauling in five passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 victory. A week later, he recorded 11 receptions for 116 yards in the Chiefs' win over the Ravens, adding a touchdown in the 17-10 win. 

Kelce has helped quell any concerns that he's not an elite player anymore after he recorded his fewest receiving yards in a regular season since 2015. He still recorded 93 receptions for 984 yards this season, ranking in the top three among tight ends in both categories, while also adding five receiving touchdowns. 

Is Travis Kelce still an elite TE?

Is Travis Kelce still an elite TE?

FOX Sports' Greg Olsen, who was a three-time Pro Bowl tight end himself, believes there are a couple of reasons why Kelce has been able to remain among the elite at his position for so long. The "clear" reason is due to Kelce's physicality, with Olsen saying he's got "unbelievable quickness" for a player of his size (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) and has unique footwork to be able to start and stop so quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other has more to do with Kelce's mind. 

"Travis Kelce is improvising his routes the vast majority of the time," Olsen said on "The Herd." "I say that as a compliment. Him and [Patrick] Mahomes have a unique understanding that Kelce knows, 'OK, this is the timing of the drop and this is where I'm supposed to get to. How I get there is not as important as being where the quarterback expects me to be at the end of the route.'"

Kelce's improvisation skills appeared to be on full display in the AFC Championship Game, with one of his biggest catches coming on a diving third-down grab after Mahomes evaded the Ravens' pressure for several seconds. 

Kelce's ability to improvise at that level makes it tough for defenses to prepare for the Chiefs, especially when they try to replicate what he does with the scout team in practice, according to Olsen. 

"For a defense to not really know what that is going to feel like, it's hard to prepare for all week," Olsen said. "The guy caught the ball 2 yards inside the numbers, and that's where I think he's going to be, but that's not where Kelce is going to be. He's going to run to open space. 

"It's hard to prepare for guys when the routes are not what we always expect them to be and [they] find space," Olsen added. "If [he's] open, [he] stays open. And he's got a quarterback that can throw the ball from any platform at any moment and the ball is put on him." 

As Olsen alluded to, Kelce gets help from his quarterback as well. He said that the Mahomes-Kelce combination are approaching the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski connection for the "best connection of all time," if they already haven't gotten there. 

The Chiefs' duo actually surpassed the former Patriots and Buccaneers duo for the most touchdown connections by a quarterback-receiver duo in playoff history during their win against the Bills. Regardless of Mahomes and Kelce's places in history, it's evident that they're hard to stop, and it'll be a tough task for the 49ers to do so in Super Bowl LVIII.

"The combination of those two guys, they're unpredictable," Olsen said. "You just can't prepare for them in the conventional way that you prepare for most guys who are running things like it looks on a piece of paper."

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Travis Kelce curses out Justin Tucker for Chiefs-Ravens pregame warmup saga

Travis Kelce curses out Justin Tucker for Chiefs-Ravens pregame warmup saga

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes