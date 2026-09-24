How to Watch Titans vs. Giants: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Tennessee Titans visit the New York Giants on Sunday, September 27, 2026 from MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ. Tennessee is 0-2 after a loss to Philadelphia and New York is 1-1 after a Monday loss to the Rams.

Tennessee averages 15 points with 148 passing yards and 95 rushing yards per game. New York averages 17 points with 179.5 passing yards and 108.5 rushing yards per game.

Tennessee allows 23.5 points per game and opponents convert 43 percent of third downs. New York has 2 interceptions with 4 sacks and converts 48 percent of third downs.

The Giants are 2.5-point favorites over the Titans.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Titans vs. Giants

When: Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Stream : Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Tennessee's offense has managed just 15 points a game through two weeks, and quarterback play is the clearest lever to change that. Ward has thrown for 323 yards and the Titans' only passing touchdown this season, and he has also rushed for both of the team's rushing scores.

New York's defense has already forced two interceptions this year, a tough draw for a Titans passing attack averaging just 148 yards per game. Ward's legs have done more to move this offense than his arm so far.

Skattebo's workload took a hit in Monday's loss to the Rams, when he managed just 36 yards on 12 carries, though he still turned all four of his targets into catches for 19 yards. Across two games he has 117 rushing yards on 30 carries, more than half of New York's total on the ground.

Tennessee's defense has allowed 47 points through two games, the shakiest number either unit brings into Sunday. A bigger workload for Skattebo would help New York control the clock against it.

Ayomanor put together his biggest game of the season last week, catching 2 of 3 targets for 69 yards against Philadelphia, including a 41-yard gain that stands as his longest catch of the year. Through two games he has 80 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.

New York's defense has recorded just four sacks through two games, not the kind of pressure that rattles a quarterback in the pocket. That gives Ayomanor room to work down the field again this week.

Titans vs. Giants Odds

Learn more about the Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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