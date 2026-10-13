National Football League
How to watch Seahawks vs. Broncos
National Football League

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Broncos: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 15, 2026 11:43 a.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks visit the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Both teams are 3-2. Seattle lost 32-29 to San Francisco in Week 5, and Denver beat the Chargers on the road. Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 583 receiving yards, and the Seahawks convert 29.8 percent of their third downs, among the bottom five in the league. Denver converts 33.8 percent, among the bottom 10.

The Seahawks are 3-point favorites over the Broncos, with a total of 41.5 and a moneyline of -155 for the Seahawks and +130 for the Broncos.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Broncos

  • When: Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
  • Stream: Amazon Prime Video
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Seattle converts just 29.8 percent of its third downs, among the bottom five in the NFL, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the constant. He leads the league with 583 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and he has caught at least five passes in all five games, including five for 102 yards and a touchdown against San Francisco on Oct. 11.

Denver allows 202.2 passing yards per game, and Smith-Njigba drew 14 targets in his 10-catch, 128-yard, two-touchdown game at Washington on Sept. 27. An offense that stalls on third down needs his targets to supply the yards it is not gaining on schedule.

Seattle's loss to San Francisco on Oct. 11 came with 2 Sam Darnold interceptions, on a day he completed 18 of 29 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. His season line is 755 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions, including 379 yards and four touchdowns at Washington on Sept. 27.

Denver has 13.0 sacks, including 4.0 from Zach Allen, and a pass rush that gets home punishes mistakes. A repeat of Darnold's two giveaways against the 49ers costs the Seahawks possessions they cannot spare.

Two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown in the win at the Chargers on Oct. 11 is the latest line for Courtland Sutton, who has caught 11 of 25 targets for 104 yards and one touchdown through five games. His longest catch of the season is 27 yards, against the Rams on Sept. 27.

Seattle allows 150.8 passing yards per game and has seven interceptions, so every target to Sutton carries risk as well as reward. Denver converts 33.8 percent of its third downs, among the bottom 10 in the NFL, and the Broncos need his targets to become first downs.

Seahawks vs. Broncos Odds

Learn more about the Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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