How to Watch Lions vs. Panthers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Detroit Lions visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The Lions enter 2-1 and are scoring 31 points per game while allowing 31.7. The Panthers are 1-2 and averaging 29.7 points per game while allowing 27.7.

The Lions are 3.5-point favorites over the Panthers, with a total of 51.5 and a moneyline of -194 for the Lions and +162 for the Panthers.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Lions vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Carolina has leaned hard into the pass through three games, and Young has been at the center of it. He leads the Panthers with 939 passing yards, second in the NFL behind Aaron Rodgers (999), and 7 touchdown passes, tied for fifth in the league. In the Week 3 loss to Cleveland he completed 26 of 48 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown. Carolina also ranks first in the NFL in passing yards per game at 295.7.

Detroit's defense has given him a reason to keep throwing. The Lions have allowed 31.7 points per game, worst in the league. That volume of production against that kind of defense should keep the ball in Young's hands often on Sunday night.

In the Week 3 loss to Cleveland, Hubbard carried 19 times for 82 yards and added four catches for 28 yards, more than 100 yards from scrimmage in a losing effort. Through three games, Carolina is averaging 97.0 rushing yards per game as a team.

Detroit's defense has been shaky in more than one way. The Lions rank 31st in total defense and 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game, which could set up a bigger workload for Hubbard on the ground and through the air.

Goff hasn't turned the ball over yet this season. He has 802 passing yards, 8 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 116.1 rating through three games, and in the Week 3 win over the Jets he went 25 of 32 for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Carolina has forced its share of takeaways without solving everything else. The Panthers are tied for sixth in the league with three defensive interceptions and tied for fourth in turnover margin at plus-3. Goff's clean season meets a defense built to create turnovers.

Few backs are doing more across the board right now. In the Week 3 win over the Jets, Gibbs ran 20 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns, then added seven catches for 65 yards and a third score. Through three games he has 463 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns, four rushing and two receiving.

Carolina's run defense has been the league's worst against the run this season, allowing 193.3 rushing yards per game, tied to a 32nd-ranked mark. Detroit, meanwhile, ranks ninth in rushing yards per game at 120.7 and is tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns. That combination lines up for more work for Gibbs on Sunday night.

Lions vs. Panthers Odds

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