How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Jaguars have won two straight by a combined 58 points, the latest at Baltimore on Nov. 5, and lead the AFC South by three games over Houston. The Titans come off their bye after a loss at Cincinnati and sit last in the division.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Eighteen touchdown passes against four interceptions give Trevor Lawrence 1,932 passing yards for a Jacksonville offense that has been sacked 13 times. He threw for 242 yards and one touchdown at Baltimore on Nov. 5.

Tennessee allows 258.3 passing yards per game, second-most in the NFL, and has 20 sacks and eight interceptions. Jacksonville averages 229.3 passing yards per game as a team, with Lawrence at the center of it. Only four interceptions this season face a Titans defense that has taken the ball away eight times.

Three of Bhayshul Tuten's four touchdowns have come through the air, along with 521 rushing yards. He ran 12 times for 29 yards and scored at Baltimore on Nov. 5.

Tennessee allows 124.1 rushing yards per game, and Jacksonville runs for 117.1 as a team. Jacksonville has been sacked only 13 times and averages 229.3 passing yards per game, and his three receiving touchdowns give the offense a second way in against a Titans defense that allows 258.3 passing yards per game, second-most in the NFL.

Cam Ward has 1,483 passing yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. He threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns at Cincinnati on Nov. 1, and Tennessee had a bye in Week 9.

Jacksonville allows 229.0 passing yards per game and has 16 sacks and 11 interceptions. Tennessee averages 173.0 passing yards per game and has been sacked 13 times as a team. A Jaguars defense with 11 interceptions faces a quarterback who has thrown five.

A 117-yard game on 21 carries at Cincinnati on Nov. 1 is the high point of Tony Pollard's 595 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Tennessee runs for 99.5 yards per game as a team, and he has found the end zone six times.

Jacksonville allows 89.3 rushing yards per game, fifth-fewest in the NFL and has 16 sacks and 11 interceptions. Pollard's six touchdowns have to come against a Jaguars run defense allowing 89.3 yards per game, fifth-fewest in the NFL.

Jaguars vs. Titans Odds

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