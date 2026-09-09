How to Watch Packers vs. Vikings: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN.

The betting market is nearly even, and it's tightened as the week has gone on. The Vikings are 1.5-point favorites at consensus lines with a 46.5 total, and Minnesota's moneyline sits at -121 to Green Bay's +102. The spread has flipped from Packers -1.5 at open to Vikings -1.5, and the moneyline has shifted from Vikings +108 to -121. Public money has followed: 50% of 20,165 moneyline bets and 65% of 3,795 spread bets are on the Vikings.

Green Bay brings a finishing edge into the red zone. The Packers recorded 8 sacks in goal-to-go situations in 2025, the most in the NFL, a number that could matter every time Minnesota's offense gets close to the end zone.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Packers vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Players to Watch

Minnesota's offense starts with Murray because he is expected to open the season as the Vikings' starter, and this matchup puts immediate pressure on his command of Kevin O'Connell's system. He played only six snaps across the preseason, with two completions on three attempts for 10 yards in the opener before the staff shut him down for the rest of exhibition play.

That light preseason workload makes his first regular season test especially worth tracking. The Vikings' team profile also shows a group that ranked 23rd in third down percentage entering Week 1, so Murray's value here goes beyond splash throws. His work on money downs could shape how often Minnesota sustains drives against Green Bay. If he settles the offense early, the Vikings can control the flow instead of chasing it.

With Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List, Green Bay's backfield picture is one of the clearest swing factors in this game, and Lloyd sits right in the middle of it. Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said the team expects a committee approach to begin the season, but he also pointed to Lloyd's explosive ability and playmaking upside.

That makes Lloyd a player to watch even without a projected workhorse load. He came through training camp and the preseason healthy, and Green Bay has reason to lean on his burst as both a runner and pass catcher while sorting out touches with Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks. In a rivalry game where a single crease can open like daylight, Lloyd's efficiency and chunk play potential could give the Packers the offensive spark that tilts the afternoon.

For Minnesota's defense, Smith matters because his return restores a veteran organizer in the back end against a division opponent that will test communication from the opening series. He re-signed with the Vikings on a one-year deal last week, ahead of the regular-season opener, and last season he produced 54 tackles, 1.0 sack, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 15 regular season games, including 12 starts.

Those numbers underline why he remains central to this matchup. Minnesota is bringing back a safety who still finds the ball and still helps clean up mistakes before they become explosive plays. Against Green Bay, that experience can show up in coverage checks, red zone discipline and timely takeaways. A sharp game from Smith would give the Vikings steadiness where these rivalry games often get messy.

Field position could become a quiet separator in this matchup, which is why Moore deserves attention even if his offensive role stays limited. He is set to open the regular season as Green Bay's primary returner on both kicks and punts, giving him a direct path to influence the game without needing a heavy target share.

His return production from last season gives that role real weight. Over 17 regular season games with San Francisco, Moore posted 907 kickoff return yards and 291 punt return yards. Green Bay does not need him to dominate touches on offense for him to matter here. One strong return can shorten the field, change play calling and put pressure on Minnesota's coverage units right away.

Packers vs. Vikings Odds

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