How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The Chargers are 0-4 after a 30-23 loss at Seattle in Week 4. The Broncos are 2-2 after a 24-14 loss at San Francisco.

The Chargers have a ground game that works. It ranks ninth in the NFL at 121.5 yards per game, even though the team has yet to win. The passing game is the problem, ranking 24th at 185.3 yards per game. Los Angeles has also allowed 26.5 points per game.

Denver has the opposite profile. The Broncos rank 28th in rushing at 81.3 yards per game, so the offense runs through Bo Nix. Denver has allowed 23.5 points per game.

The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites over the Chargers, with a total of 43.5 and a moneyline of -189 for the Broncos and +159 for the Chargers.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Los Angeles is 0-4 and has been short on touchdowns through the air. Justin Herbert has 816 passing yards and four touchdowns for an offense that ranks 24th in passing at 185.3 yards per game. He threw for 189 yards in the 30-23 loss at Seattle on Oct. 4 after 226 at Buffalo on Sept. 27.

Denver's turnover margin is minus-1, tied for 19th in the NFL. Turning any Denver mistake into points means clean decisions from Herbert.

Omarion Hampton is the Chargers' lead back, with 238 yards and three touchdowns on 59 carries for a rushing offense that ranks ninth at 121.5 yards per game. He had nine carries for 45 yards and a touchdown in the loss at Seattle on Oct. 4, and his 94 yards against Las Vegas on Sept. 20 are his high.

Denver has allowed 94 points through four games, 23.5 per game. Los Angeles' most reliable way to score against that defense runs through Hampton's carries.

At 2-2, Denver's offense depends on Bo Nix, in part because the ground game ranks 28th at 81.3 yards per game. He has 819 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions, and threw for 214 yards in the 24-14 loss at San Francisco on Oct. 4. His 288 yards against Jacksonville on Sept. 20 are his best this season.

Los Angeles has allowed 106 points through four games, 26.5 per game. Denver has to keep throwing to keep up with a Chargers offense that has scored in every game.

Courtland Sutton has nine catches for 86 yards on 22 targets and no touchdowns, with Jaylen Waddle leading Denver at 185 receiving yards. His best game was 46 yards against the Rams on Sept. 27, and he had just 4 yards at San Francisco on Oct. 4, so the Broncos need more from him.

The Chargers have a turnover margin of minus-3, tied for 24th in the NFL. Extra Denver drives would give Sutton more chances if Nix has time to find him.

Broncos vs. Chargers Odds

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