How to Watch Ravens vs. Colts: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Baltimore Ravens visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN.

Baltimore and Indianapolis open the season with one name carrying the weight: Derrick Henry. The Ravens' workhorse has topped 91.5 rushing and receiving yards in six straight games, averaging 129.3 yards per outing, and sits one rushing touchdown shy of tying Marcus Allen for third on the NFL's all-time list.

Indianapolis brings its own history to the matchup. The Colts picked off five passes in the red zone during the 2025 regular season, the most in the NFL, a number that puts extra weight on every trip Baltimore's offense takes inside the 20.

The betting market leans Baltimore. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings with a 47.5 total, and Baltimore's moneyline sits at -179 to Indianapolis's +149.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Colts

When: Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Players to Watch

Baltimore needs a reliable target on the perimeter in this opener, and Flowers looks positioned to fill that role. He was on the field Tuesday and appeared to be participating fully, which puts him on track to be available for this matchup. That matters against an Indianapolis team opening the season with no established defensive production on the board yet, making the Ravens' top pass catcher one of the clearest focal points in the game plan.

Flowers also enters this one with strong role clarity. He is expected to serve as Baltimore's clear No. 1 pass catcher heading into his fourth season after signing a four-year, \$140 million extension this summer. If he is moving well and winning early in routes, he can give the Ravens the kind of chain-moving presence that settles the offense and opens up the rest of the field.

For Indianapolis, the field-stretching element is worth watching because Pierce changes how Baltimore has to defend the entire formation. Shane Steichen said Monday that Pierce should be good to go for this game, and he returned to a full practice last week after ankle surgery earlier in the offseason. The remaining question is workload, since his snap count is still unclear.

That uncertainty is exactly what makes him interesting in this matchup. If Pierce is close to his normal usage, his vertical speed can test the Ravens secondary and open space for the rest of the Colts passing game. If his role is lighter, Indianapolis may need other wideouts to absorb those downfield chances. Either way, his involvement could shape how aggressive the Colts can be through the air.

When this game tightens into a possession battle, Taylor becomes central to everything Indianapolis wants to do. The Colts are projected in outside analysis to lean on him on the ground, and that tracks with the broader shape of this matchup. Indianapolis enters Week 1 without any 2026 rushing production yet, so the run game identity is still being established in real time.

The appeal here is role and pressure point. Taylor is the back most likely to set the tone, help the Colts stay on schedule, and keep Baltimore from dictating the game with its front. A productive day from him would give Indianapolis a way to control tempo and make the Ravens defend a fuller menu of play-action and early-down calls.

Baltimore goes as Lamar goes, and this opener puts the entire game script in his hands. He enters Week 1 without regular-season stats on the board yet, but the pressure point is obvious: the Ravens need their quarterback to steady an offense that finished just 31st in preseason third-down percentage. That makes Jackson the player most capable of preventing long-yardage trouble before it starts.

The matchup angle is simple. If Jackson is sharp early, using his legs to stress the edges and his arm to punish soft coverage, Baltimore can control tempo and keep Indianapolis reacting all afternoon. That is the cleanest path for the Ravens to dictate this game instead of letting it turn into a grind.

Ravens vs. Colts Odds

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