How to bet Chiefs vs. Raiders, point spread, more

The city may have changed recently, but one of the most storied rivalries in the AFC West Division will resume when the Kansas City Chiefs play at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Raiders +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Oakland Raiders and Chiefs (then Dallas Texans before moving to Kansas City for the 1963 season) were charter members of the American Football League in 1960. The Raiders moved to Los Angeles for the 1982 season, back to Oakland for the 1995 season and now to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 68-54-2.

The Chiefs have won 11 of the last 13 meetings between the teams, but that didn't sway FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd.

"I picked the New York Giants to upset the Raiders last week, that was my pick of the week," Cowherd said of the Giants' 23-16 victory. "That game was really about the Giants' red zone defense.

"In this spot, the Raiders are coming off of a bad performance and are going to want to tighten it up at home. DeSean Jackson is also now with the Raiders, so there's a speed threat."

Kansas City has been one of the NFL's most disappointing teams, having won their past two games to get back above .500 at 5-4.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL MVP in 2018, is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (2,534) and tied for third in passing touchdowns (20) but is third in interceptions (10).

Raiders QB David Carr has thrown for more yardage this season (2,565) than Mahomes on 26 fewer completions (236-210) and 50 fewer attempts (362-312) for the 5-3 Raiders. Carr has thrown seven interceptions, three fewer than Mahomes.

Team Trends

The Chiefs lead the NFL in turnovers with 19.

When the Chiefs score more than 23.6 points, they are 2-3 against the spread (ATS) and 3-2 overall.

The Chiefs are 2-7 ATS this season.

The Raiders are 4-4 ATS.

The Raiders are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

The Raiders are 4-1 ATS and 5-0 overall when Las Vegas puts up more than 25.2 points.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "The Raiders in this spot will get a little bit of a pass rush, and Patrick Mahomes has been inefficient. And, I still do not think Kansas City is right offensively. I see this as a low-scoring game. In those types of games, if I can get a competent quarterback, and an offense with multiple weapons at home with points, I like it. The Raiders are the side here."

PICK: Raiders (+2.5 via FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

