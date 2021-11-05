National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Cardinals vs. 49ers, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A road warrior team will face a squad that has had trouble at home this season when the Arizona Cardinals play at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Cardinals and 49ers – the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -1 (49ers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

The 7-1 Cardinals are 4-0 on the road while the 3-4 49ers are 0-3 at home this season.

There are reports Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray could miss the game because of an ankle injury. Murray is coming off a rare off game against the Green Bay Packers as he did not score a touchdown by pass or run for the first time this season. Murray did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and his status is unknown for Sunday.

Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) also reportedly did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

The Cardinals placed wide receiver A.J. Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has said his team is 100 percent vaccinated. If Green is vaccinated, he would need two negative COVID-19 tests taken 24 hours apart to come off the reserve list, so there is still a chance that he could play Sunday.

"There are serious rumblings about quarterback Kyler Murray not being available for the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers," FOX Sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich said. "One source told me that the Birds could also be down a high-profile wide receiver as well. Yikes!"

The 49ers snapped a four-game skid by beating the Chicago Bears 33-22 on Halloween.

Arizona beat San Francisco earlier this season 17-10 on Oct. 10.

The 49ers lead the all-time series 32-29 as Arizona won eight in a row over San Francisco from 2015-18.

Team Trends

The Cardinals are 12-7 against the spread (ATS) when facing division opponents on the road since 2015, with the over hitting in 10 of those games.

The Cardinals are 6-2 against the spread (ATS) this season (3-2 as the favorite, 3-0 as the underdog).

The under has hit in five of the Cardinals' eight games this season.

The 49ers are 0-3 ATS at home this season and are 9-10 ATS since 2015 when facing division opponents at home.

The 49ers are 2-5 ATS this season (2-4 as the favorite, 0-1 as an underdog)

The over has hit in four of the 49ers' seven games this season.

Pick via FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich: "Sharp money already showed for the Niners earlier in the week, moving the line from plus-3 down to a pick 'em, and that line will keep running once the Murray news is confirmed closer to the weekend. This market could realistically reach San Francisco minus-3 by kickoff.

"Get your Niners bets and teasers in now before this goes public."

PICK: 49ers (-1 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1 point

