How Brock Purdy's connection with George Kittle reminds Tom Brady of Rob Gronkowski

Nobody knows the ins and outs of an elite quarterback-tight end duo like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The two are considered by many to be the greatest ever at their respective positions, and are now reunited as teammates once again at FOX Sports.

Which makes Brady the perfect person to analyze the 49ers duo of Brock Purdy and George Kittle, who combined for a crucial late touchdown in San Francisco's 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Brady on the call. The GOAT got a chance to do just that after that game, thanks to a question from Gronkowski, who was sitting at the "FOX NFL Sunday" desk.

Tom Brady breaks down Brock Purdy, 49ers' impressive win over Buccaneers | NFL on FOX

"I had the best tight end in the history of football, in my boy Gronk sitting right there," Brady said. "In all those big-time moments, I was looking for him. Purdy's doing the same thing with Kittle in those moments. He bought a little time in the pocket, then rolled left, and then George, because he's got that size, [allowed Purdy to] kind of lay that ball up in the air. And really a good judgment by Kittle [in the end zone] — catch it, get those feet in, monster play."

Brady was impressed by the overall performance from Purdy, his fellow late-round draft pick turned star quarterback on one of the NFL's best teams — especially in how Purdy marched the 49ers down the field with less than a minute remaining to set up Jake Moody's game-winning field goal. Purdy had a 69.4% completion rate, 353 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory, earning an LFG Player of the Game nod from Brady.

"There was a lot to like about what he did today, and certainly that last drive sums up everything," Brady said. "Just took the throws that were there, and then ultimately the big play to [wide receiver Jauan] Jennings — reading the blitz, getting it out of his hands."

The victory moves the 49ers to 5-4 this season as San Francisco looks to go on one of its patented post-bye-week surges under Kyle Shanahan; the 49ers are now 17-2 in all games played after their bye weeks since 2022.

After Sunday's win, and now that star running back Christian McCaffrey is healthy for the first time all year, it seems more likely San Francisco will continue its annual tradition of a deep playoff run — just like Gronk kept his annual tradition of entertaining some United States armed forces members on the Veterans Day edition of "FOX NFL Sunday."

Rob Gronkowski jumps out of helicopter and goes swimming in the ocean | FOX NFL Sunday

