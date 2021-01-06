National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Super Wild Card Weekend 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's playoff time.

The 32-team NFL field has been pared down to 14 squads vying for a shot at the Super Bowl.

And as the field tightens up, so does the competition ⁠— both on the field and in Colin Cowherd's Herd Hierarchy.

Check out Cowherd's latest top 10 heading into Super Wild Card Weekend, along with some insights from FOX Bet.

Overall record: 11-5 | Last week: Won 24-22 vs. Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "They have a negative point differential. You're not going to win playoff games with a negative point differential ... When they win, it's narrow. When they lose, it's ugly."

Up next: Browns +6 at Steelers (Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +4500

Overall record: 12-4 | Last week: Lost 24-22 at Browns

Colin's thoughts: "I've always had a rule in the NFL. Here's how you win: Find a quarterback, protect him, and then get players that will attack their quarterba ... [The Steelers] protect their quarterback and they get after yours."

Up next: Steelers -6 vs. Browns (Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +2200

Overall record: 12-4 | Last week: Won 26-23 at 49ers

Colin's thoughts: "Very shaky No. 8 and a very shaky No. 3 seed ... They are struggling throwing the football. Worst passing offense in the entire league over the last three weeks. Do they snap out of it?"

Up next: Seahawks -4 vs. Rams (Saturday, 4:40 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1300

Overall record: 11-5 | Last week: Won 28-14 vs. Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "With no preseason, it took them forever to figure out their running game. They've figured it out in the last month ... This is the key to them."

Up next: Colts +6.5 at Bills (Saturday, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +4000

Overall record: 11-5 | Last week: Won 44-27 vs. Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "Brady's got 40 touchdown passes this year, the most in Bucs history. And let's be honest ... Bruce Arians and Tom Brady have a lot of playoff experience. And that accounts for something."

Up next: Buccaneers -8 at Washington (Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 11-5 | Last week: Won 38-3 at Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "Everybody sold their stock. I didn't ... Don't tell me Lamar Jackson, who's younger than Joe Burrow, isn't getting better."

Up next: Ravens -3 at Titans (Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, ABC)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 14-2 | Last week: Lost 38-21 vs. Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "My eyes tell me something's not right. Yes, they're 4-0 against playoff teams ... But folks, Mahomes [has] four straight games with a passer rating under 100, the longest of his career."

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: +200

Overall record: 13-3 | Last week: Won 35-16 at Bears

Colin's thoughts: "They don't beat themselves. They have the fewest giveaways in the NFL. They don't get penalized much. They don't give you the ball. So you have to beat them."

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: +450

Overall record: 12-4 | Last week: Won 33-7 at Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "Best roster in the NFL ... We talk about the Chiefs offense, but ... this one's actually more consistent. Just the weapons ... This is really a story of defense, even with all those weapons."

Up next: Saints -9.5 vs. Bears (Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +750

Overall record: 13-3 | Last week: Won 56-26 vs. Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "They're the first team in the NFL to win their last three games by over 25 points entering the playoffs, since the '96 Packers, who won the Super Bowl. When you're good and you're on fire, you are no fun to play. They can attack you from any angle."

Up next: Bills -6.5 vs. Colts (Saturday, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +750

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.