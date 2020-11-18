National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Week 11 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the Kansas City Chiefs running riot against the league, picking a top team at this point in the 2020 NFL season came easy for Colin Cowherd in the latest edition of the Herd Hierarchy.

It's near the bottom of his top 10 that Cowherd had to make some tough calls, saying, "There's a lot of teams I like that did not make the cut."

So, who did make it? Check out Cowherd's latest top 10 heading into Week 11, along with some insights from FOX Bet.

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Won 32-30 vs. Bills

Colin's thoughts: "I thought they were lucky to beat Seattle and Buffalo ... but they are the No. 1 total offense in the NFL ... It's an exhilarating offense."

Up next: Cardinals +3.5 at Seahawks (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +2200

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Lost 23-17 at Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "The reality is they're missing a lot of good starters ... So I don't think they're a Super Bowl team today, but they're still, in my opinion, a top 10 team."

Up next: Ravens -6.5 vs. Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1300

Overall record: 7-2 | Last week: Won 24-0 vs. Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "Green Bay to me is a little overrated. They're very Aaron-Rodgers-to-Davante-Adams-dependent. They couldn't even get 80 rushing yards against the Jaguars. They're not a physical team."

Up next: Packers +3 at Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Won 23-16 vs. Seahawks

Colin's thoughts: "How good is this secondary? Jalen Ramsey just took DK Metcalf out. They've got two good young safeties ... They have never lost under Sean McVay when they lead at half."

Up next: Rams +3.5 at Buccaneers (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

NFL championship odds: +1700

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Won 29-21 vs. Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "Miami's special teams are excellent. Their defense is excellent. In their five-game winning streak, they're allowing 17 points a game."

Up next: Dolphins -3.5 at Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +3000

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Lost 32-30 at Cardinals

Colin's thoughts: "I think their defense is kind of finding its way with a very good defensive coaching staff. ... Buffalo is a really good team, and I think they've shored up some of their defensive issues."

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: +2200

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Won 46-23 at Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "Why would I put them there? Well, they're the only team this year to win three games by 20-plus points. When they're on, they are really good ... Only Kansas City can match their high-end talent."

Up next: Buccaneers -3.5 vs. Rams (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +900

Overall record: 7-2 | Last week: Won 27-13 vs. 49ers

Colin's thoughts: "I think they'll win with Jameis Winston. They're on a six-game winning streak. That's the longest in the NFC. Alvin Kamara leads the NFL in scrimmage yards."

Up next: Saints -5 vs. Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +800

Overall record: 9-0 | Last week: Won 36-10 vs. Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "Only remaining undefeated team. Most sacks in the league ... I do think blowing out Cincinnati was impressive."

Up next: Steelers -10 at Jaguars (Sunday. 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +600

Overall record: 8-1 | Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "Let's just not even argue ... If Mahomes stays standing up and they can re-sign some of these offensive linemen, I think you have a chance to have another dynasty off a dynasty. We get one about every ten years – we may have back-to-backs from New England to Kansas City."

Up next: Chiefs -7 at Raiders (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +320

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

