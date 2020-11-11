National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Week 10 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's Kansas City's world, and we're all just living in it – at least that's how Colin Cowherd sees it following Week 9 in the NFL.

But if Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are in a class of their own, what about the rest of the league?

Check out Cowherd's latest top 10 heading into Week 10, along with some insights from FOX Bet.

Overall record: 5-3 | Last week: Won 31-26 at Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "They're a good football team. I think there's a ceiling with them. I've seen them get rolled by Buffalo and Tampa at home, but I like them. I don't love them, but I like them."

Up next: Raiders -5.5 vs. Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +6000

Overall record: 5-3 | Last week: Won 34-31 at Cardinals

Colin's thoughts: "From special teams to defense, they've got a lot of different ways they can score and beat you. I just like what Miami's doing."

Up next: Dolphins -3 vs. Chargers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +5500

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Lost 38-3 vs. Saints

Colin's thoughts: "Let's not go crazy on Tampa Bay ... Tampa's got a reality now. They're really inconsistent and they're a Wild Card team ... On their good days they can beat anybody and on their bad days, they're embarrassing."

Up next: Buccaneers -5 at Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +900

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Lost 34-44 at Bills

Colin's thoughts: "Here's Seattle's issue: They're bad against mobile quarterbacks ... The Seahawks don't play a normal game. Ever. All of their games are wack. All of them."

Up next: Seahawks +2 at Rams (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 7-2 | Last week: Won 44-34 vs. Seahawks

Colin's thoughts: "Buffalo is two teams. When John Brown is playing and healthy at wide receiver, they are a handful. When he's not, they're not as dangerous offensively."

Up next: Bills +2.5 at Cardinals (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1800

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Won 38-3 at Buccaneers

Colin's thoughts: "I could put the Saints No. 1 after this weekend, so I don't want to overreact ... I love what I saw from their defense."

Up next: Saints -9 vs. 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +700

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Won 34-17 at 49ers

Colin's thoughts: "Here's my thing with Green Bay: I know what they are on their good days, I know what they are on their bad days. But they usually have good days, so I think they're going to win 13 games."

Up next: Packers -13.5 vs. Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Won 24-10 at Colts

Colin's thoughts: "They're not perfect offensively when throwing the ball, but they're fine. They lost to the Steelers by a play ... I still think Baltimore is one of the four best teams, three best teams in the league."

Up next: Ravens -7 at Patriots (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +900

Overall record: 8-0 | Last week: Won 24-19 at Cowboys

Colin's thoughts: "They're too emotional for me, but I will say this: They've just got a bunch of good players. They draft them well, they develop them ... There's only one great team in this league. Everybody else we can argue over. You're 8-0? I'll put you at two."

Up next: Steelers vs. Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX) (odds unavailable)

NFL championship odds: +550

Overall record: 8-1 | Last week: Won 33-31 vs. Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "I think they're their own category ... There's nothing not to like ... I don't see a weakness. Injuries, that's it."

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: +350

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

