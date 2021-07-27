National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Top 10 NFL teams as training camps get underway 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's training camp time, meaning the start of the new NFL season is ever so close.

While most NFL players likely aren't too jazzed at the prospect of repeated days of practice, fan excitement around the NFL is arguably at an all-time high.

Optimism abounds as every team enters camp with identical 0-0-0 records. Of course, certain teams (and fan bases) have higher expectations than others, but the sentiment is largely positive as teams return to the field.

Which teams should feel extra confident heading into camp? Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" is here to help.

Check out Cowherd's top 10 teams as training camps get fully underway, along with some early championship odds from FOX Bet .

2020 regular-season record: 6-10, fourth in NFC West

Colin's thoughts: "[The San Francisco 49ers] return 19 of 22 starters. They were the most injured team in the NFL last year. They cannot face this onslaught of injuries again."

NFL championship odds: +1400

2020 regular-season record: 10-6, second in NFC West

Colin's thoughts: "I think the Cam Akers injury is more serious than anyone in the media is acknowledging. … [The Los Angeles Rams] don't have a No. 1 back."

NFL championship odds: +1400

2020 regular-season record: 11-5, first in AFC South

Colin's thoughts: "Their offensive line is really, really strong. Top three in the league. I'd say No. 2, right now, or No. 1. … [The Indianapolis Colts] are going to be a power-running team. That will allow Carson Wentz to slowly ease himself back in."

NFL championship odds: +2500

2020 regular-season record: 7-9, third in AFC West

Colin's thoughts: "I think the [Los Angeles] Chargers here are really special. ... They are rebuilding the O-line ⁠— four new starters. By the way, three of them are really, really good."

NFL championship odds: +3300

2020 regular-season record: 11-5, third in AFC North

Colin's thoughts: "[The Cleveland Browns] return all 11 starters on offense. A little concerned about defense. They return only four starters. Brand new secondary. ... I'm a little worried about the back end of their defense."

NFL championship odds: +1700

2020 regular-season record: 11-5, second in AFC North

Colin's thoughts: "The [Baltimore] Ravens, to me, got a little better at their weakest spot: wide receiver. [They] return 10 of their 11 defensive starters. Better defense than Cleveland. Now, can they get better throwing the ball down the field?"

NFL championship odds: +1500

2020 regular-season record: 12-4, first in NFC West

Colin's thoughts: "They've got a lot of new pieces. If [the Seattle Seahawks] can be healthy, they've got stars at wide receiver, quarterback, linebacker, safety, edge rusher. This is a star-studded, Rams-like team."

NFL championship odds: +2500

2020 regular-season record: 13-3, first in AFC East

Colin's thoughts: "[The Buffalo Bills] may very well win the Super Bowl. Twenty-one of 22 starters from last year. They've added another good receiver to Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs ⁠— Emmanuel Sanders."

NFL championship odds: +1200

2020 regular-season record: 14-2, first in AFC West

Colin's thoughts: "[The Kansas City Chiefs] return only one of their five starting offensive linemen, so it's a rebuild on the O-line. I love everybody they got, but it's a rebuild."

NFL championship odds: +500

2020 regular-season record: 11-5, second in NFC South

Colin's thoughts: "What do you want me to say? [The Tampa Bay Buccaneers] return everybody. All the coaches, all the players. ... This is not a team that's going to take a precipitous dip. That's just not [Tom] Brady's DNA."

NFL championship odds: +650

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

In this edition of Herd Hierarchy, Colin Cowherd ranks the top 10 teams in the NFL as we head into training camp. Watch to see where Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Russell Wilson's Seahawks land, and why Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won't make the list at all.

