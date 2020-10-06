National Football League Herd Hierarchy: NFL Week 5 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 4 in the NFL saw six teams remain undefeated, and two new teams make their debut on Colin Cowherd's latest edition of the Herd Hierarchy.

The Tennessee Titans just missed the cut, according to Cowherd, but he's "feeling good" about his rankings.

Check out Cowherd's latest top 10 heading into Week 4, along with some insights from FOX Bet.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win the $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Won 49-38 at Cowboys

Colin's thoughts: "I think if you're in Cleveland, Kevin Stefanski feels like finally a grown-up, a teacher, in the room for Baker Mayfield. I think Cleveland's a playoff team."

Up next: Browns -3 vs. Colts (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +3500

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Won 19-11 at Bears

Colin's thoughts: "Their defense is the best in the league right now. No. 1 in everything: points, yards, third down, passing yards. Only team to allow fewer than 300 total yards in all four games this year."

Up next: Colts +3 at Browns (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +2000

Overall record: 3-0 | Last week: Game PPD vs. Titans

Colin's thoughts: "They've played bad teams. They are back. I don't know how high the ceiling is."

Up next: Steelers -7 vs. Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1700

Overall record: 4-0 | Last week: Won 30-23 at Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "I love their coaching, I like their defense. It doesn't feel quite as ferocious as last year, but Josh Allen is the story. ... He looks like a baby Big Ben but even more athletic."

Up next: Bills at Titans (odds unavailable) (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

NFL championship odds: +1600

Overall record: 4-0 | Last week: Won 31-23 at Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "I'm just putting them up there because of Russell Wilson. ... Russell Wilson is insane right now. He is the best player in the world. Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes, they can argue for No. 2."

Up next: Seahawks -7 vs. Vikings (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +800

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Won 38-31 vs. Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "Brady has increased his passer rating in each game. Brady's offense, total yardage, increased in every game. ... He has found his guy ⁠— It's Mike Evans."

Up next: Buccaneers -5.5 at Bears (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1400

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Won 31-17 at Washington

Colin's thoughts: "Let's not sell all of our stock on Baltimore. ... This is still a championship-level football team that just frankly doesn't match up well with Kansas City very well, and who does?"

Up next: Ravens -13.5 vs. Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +700

Overall record: 2-2 | Last week: Lost 26-10 at Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "They win that game with Cam Newton. I'm not going to punish them for last night. ... This is a real football team, they just need Cam."

Up next: Patriots vs. Broncos (odds unavailable) (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +2500

Overall record: 4-0 | Last week: Won 30-16 vs. Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "Really great teams blow about seven teams out over the course of the season ... Packers are No. 1 in the NFL in point differential. It matters."

Up next: BYE

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 4-0 | Last week: Won 26-10 vs Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "I think Cam and New England would have beaten them last night. I think Aaron Rodgers could beat them. ... I'm going to give them the No. 1 team, but I don't think they're quite as dominating as I thought."

Up next: Chiefs -13 vs. Raiders (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +333

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.