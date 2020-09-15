National Football League Herd Hierarchy: NFL Week 2 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With Week 1 in the books, it's time to take stock of the haves vs. the have-nots after finally getting some on-field competition.

Colin Cowherd waved farewell to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings in the latest edition of his Herd Hierarchy, opening the door for two newcomers.

Which squads are slotting into the top 10? Check out the video to find out, along with a further breakdown and some insights from FOX Bet below:

Overall record: 0-1 | Last week: Lost 24-20 vs. Cardinals

Colin's thoughts: "There are areas of concern. They struggle with mobile quarterbacks ... Also, wide receiver has been a bit of a problem for them. ... And Kyle Shananan and Jimmy Garoppolo are sleeping in separate bedrooms. I'm seeing a little tension here, some fissures in that relationship."

Up next: 49ers (-7) at New York Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 26-16 at Giants

Colin's thoughts: "I probably should've put then at 9-7 or 10-6, not 8-8. I just didn't know what I was going to get. ... They looked good. They looked 'Pittsburghy' where they're going to win all the games they should, I just don't know if they're next level."

Up next: Steelers (-7.5) vs. Broncos (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +2500

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 27-17 vs. Jets

Colin's thoughts: "Buffalo Bills are exceptionally well-coached. I'm not sure there's a staff in the NFL that knows the limitations of their players and avoids it and the strengths of their players and leans into it."

Up next: Bills (-5.5) at Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +2200

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 20-17 vs. Cowboys

Colin's thoughts: "Here's the thing: (Jared) Goff and (Sean) McVay like each other. It works. They appreciate each other. They complete each other. They like each other. It's not tense. And I think Goff is his best quarterback with McVay."

Up next: Rams (-2) at Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +3000

Overall record: 0-1 | Last week: Lost 34-23 at Saints

Colin's thoughts: "Tampa Bay's going to be fine. New Orleans could win the Super Bowl, lighten up. ... Going up against that Saints defense is just no day at the beach and don't overreact. Tampa's offense will be fine."

Up next: Buccaneers (-9.5) at Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1600

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 43-34 at Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins ⁠— those may be the two best receivers in the NFL. I'm not sure if you can guard him. ... Aaron (Rodgers) looked healthy. He looked happy."

Up next: Packers (-6) at Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +2500

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 38-25 at Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "Pete Carroll finally said, 'You know, Russ? I'm going to let you go.' It's funny. Russell Wilson maybe had one of the greatest games I've ever seen a quarterback play."

Up next: Seahawks (-4) vs. Patriots (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +1600

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 34-23 vs. Buccaneers

Colin's thoughts: "They're well-coached, well-oiled, well-run, really smart. And you can tell from the salary cap the next couple of years, they've gone all-in on this team. They are hyper-focused on this year."

Up next: Saints (-6.5) at Raiders (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 34-20 vs. Texans

Colin's thoughts: "What I liked about Week 1? Mahomes has always been a gunslinger. Now he looks efficient. ... Mahomes now, we're in Year 3, he's was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to go from gunslinger/howitzer, I'm going to go to surgical.' Oh, that's not good for everybody else."

Up next: Chiefs (-8.5) at Chargers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +550

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 38-6 vs. Browns

Colin's thoughts: "I just don't see the flaws ... and for the record, all you Lamar Jackson critics, he's now 20-3. Baltimore, to me, is the team to beat in this league."

Up next: Ravens (-7) at Texans (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +550

