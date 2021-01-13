National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Divisional Round 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

And then there were eight.

Super Wild Card Weekend saw six teams bounced from postseason contention, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks ⁠— a trio of teams Colin Cowherd had in last week's Herd Hierarchy.

With only eight teams remaining, it's no mystery which squads are making the cut. But in what order does Colin have his final eight heading into the Divisional Round?

Check out Cowherd's rankings, along with some insights from FOX Bet.

Last week: Won 30-20 at Seahawks

Colin's thoughts: "They have the best defense in my opinion ... but the problem is they're the weakest team at the most important position: quarterback ... They're a little slicker version of the Bears. They feel incredibly lopsided."

Up next: Rams +6.5 at Packers (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +2200

Last week: Won 31-23 at Washington

Colin's thoughts: "They only have one win against a team with a winning record this year, and that was the Packers in Week 6. They have beat up on some bad teams ... Brady has 200-plus passing yards in the first half in three straight games, so he is cooking."

Up next: Buccaneers +3 at Saints (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +900

Last week: Won 48-37 at Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "They're the least experienced team left, but they're getting smarter. They're 11-0 when they win or tie the turnover battle ... And Baker since Week 8: 14 TDs and a pick ... But I do think this weekend feels a little bit like [the] end of the road."

Up next: Browns +10 at Chiefs (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +2800

Last week: Won 20-13 at Titans

Colin's thoughts: "Lamar Jackson's always been dynamic, but I think he played with a self-awareness Sunday. It wasn't about his trailing, it was about him leading. Ball security, made really good decisions, and their defense held Derrick Henry to a season-low 40 rushing yards."

Up next: Ravens +2 at Bills (Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +775

Last week: Won 21-9 vs. Bears

Colin's thoughts: "I worry about their inability to be more than a gadget offense with Taysom Hill, Drew Brees to Alvin Kamara. But I've said it before and I'll say it again: I believe they have the best roster in the National Football League. Both sides of the ball are filled with high-end, Pro Bowl-level players."

Up next: Saints -3 vs. Buccaneers (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +575

Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "Worst red-zone defense in the NFL this year and they rank 24th in red-zone offensively since Week 12. Something's not right. Is it a lack of running game? ... I just don't know what I'm going to get."

Up next: Chiefs -10 vs. Browns (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +190

Last week: Won 27-24 vs. Colts

Colin's thoughts: "I am concerned about a lack of a pass rush. Now, some of that is the Colts offensive line ... I think they're explosive offensively and well-coached. They're very good situationally in the red-zone on defense."

Up next: Bills -2 vs. Ravens (Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +700

Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "I think the only choice here is Green Bay. Not only the No. 1 offense, they only turned the ball over 11 times all year ... And their defense, in four of the last five games, is emerging as a top unit. Held people under 20 points. I don't see a lot of problems."

Up next: Packers -6.5 vs. Rams (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +400

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

