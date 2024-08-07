National Football League Happy birthday Jalen Hurts! Breaking down the superstar's best career moments Published Aug. 7, 2024 6:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the NFL season approaches with training camp in full swing for every team, Jalen Hurts celebrated his 26th birthday on August 7th.

Coming off a season where he set career-highs in passing yards (3,858) and passing touchdowns (23) en route to leading the Eagles to a third straight playoff appearance, Hurts will look to make his third career Pro Bowl in 2024.

Having been so dominant throughout his career, FOX Sports Research decided to highlight the best moments of his four seasons in the NFL.

Let's take a look:

Top five moments of Jalen Hurts' career

Wins NFC Championship, makes Super Bowl

In just his third NFL season and second as a full-time starter, Hurts led the Eagles to their first NFC title since 2017. His 2022 season was also highlighted by a Second Team All-Pro selection, a runner-up finish in the Associated Press MVP voting, a 14-1 record as the starter, and tying the Eagles franchise record for total touchdowns in a season (35). He'd go on to break the record the following year, with 38.

Super Bowl records

Jalen Hurts was phenomenal in the big game despite losing to the Chiefs. He set the Super Bowl record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback (70), tied the record for the most rushing touchdowns (three), and also tied the record for most individual points scored (20). He also threw for 304 yards with one pass touchdown, joining Steve Young and Joe Montana as the only players to account for 370 total yards and four total touchdowns in a Super Bowl.

Sets record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback

In the 2022 season, Hurts set the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season (regular season + playoffs) with 18. His five rushing touchdowns in that postseason are the most of any quarterback in a single playoff run. In his career, he already has 41 rushing touchdowns in the regular season- one of four quarterbacks in NFL history to reach that mark.

Most consecutive wins vs teams with winning record

In a Super Bowl rematch, Hurts got his revenge against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a 21-17 win in November of the 2023 season. The Eagles trailed 17-7 at halftime before they outscored Kansas City 14-0 in the second half. It was Hurts' 13th consecutive win vs teams with a winning record, breaking the previous record held by Peyton Manning and Vinny Testaverde. This game was also his seventh straight victory when trailing by double digits, extending his own NFL record.

Dominance at two collegiate powerhouses

Few players are dominant at two major powerhouses in college football, but Hurts is an exception. In his first year at Alabama, he won SEC Freshman of the Year and was also named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year. The following year he'd play a pivotal role in Alabama's national championship run, winning Offensive MVP honors in the CFP semifinal against Clemson. He'd then go on to transfer to Oklahoma in 2019, where he'd finish as the Heisman runner-up. As a Sooner, he threw for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns, and added 1,298 yards and 20 scores on the ground.

