Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil's Shadow Predicts Super Bowl LX Winner

Another bold prediction regarding the winner of Super Bowl LX dropped Monday.

America's beloved groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, awoke from his winter nap to see his own shadow, ensuring six more weeks of the season and alluding to a New England Patriots victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

In five of the six years Phil has seen his shadow, the Patriots have won the Super Bowl, including their Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seahawks following the 2014 NFL season.

[SUPER BOWL: 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Seahawks Favored Over Patriots]

The Patriots are led by second-year signal-caller Drake Maye, who's fast becoming a superstar and is the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl at just 23 years, 162 days old. A win would make him the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, a 20-year record held by longtime Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger (23 years, 340 days old). Maye certainly has a chance to do just that, as he's supported by standout receiver Stefon Diggs and a powerful running back duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel — who won three Super Bowls as a player with New England — could also make some history by becoming the first in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a player and head coach with the same franchise.

[SUPER BOWL: Super Bowl LX Roster Breakdown: Who Has the Edge Between Seahawks, Patriots?]

On the other side, the Seahawks are led by Sam Darnold, who's firmly a top-10 quarterback these days. He's got Jaxon Smith-Njigba — arguably the NFL’s best receiver — in his arsenal, alongside veteran WR Cooper Kupp and star RB Kenneth Walker III. They too are well-equipped to win a championship this weekend.

Only time will tell if Punxsutawney Phil's prediction will come to fruition — again!