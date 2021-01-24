National Football League Greg Olsen Joins The FOX Sports Family 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another longtime NFL veteran is calling it a career.

Greg Olsen announced that he's retiring from the NFL following a 14-year career that saw the tight end make highlight-worthy plays with the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

Olsen already has his eyes set on a new challenge, joining FOX Sports as an NFL analyst.

Surrounded by his new colleagues, the 35-year-old announced the news on FOX NFL Sunday.

Olsen played 199 games in his career, collecting 747 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 touchdowns.

A first round pick ⁠— 31st overall ⁠— by the Bears, Olsen joined the league in 2007. He played four seasons in Chicago before being traded to the Panthers for a third round pick.

He flourished in his nine seasons in Carolina, with 39 touchdowns and 6,463 yards.

His three consecutive Pro Bowl trips from 2014-16 coincided with history, when he became the first tight end in the NFL to crack the 1,000-yard receiving mark in three straight seasons.

After five seasons in which he didn't miss a single regular-season game, the injury bug got to Olsen in 2017. He played in just 16 games for the Panthers from 2017-18 with a recurring foot injury.

Last January, the Panthers and Olsen agreed to mutually part ways.

Olsen spent the final season of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, playing in 11 games and catching 24 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Now, Olsen will move from the gridiron to the broadcasting booth ⁠— where he's already gotten rave reviews from his work with FOX during weeks that didn't conflict with his play schedule.

