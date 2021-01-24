National Football League
National Football League

Greg Olsen Joins The FOX Sports Family

3 mins ago

Another longtime NFL veteran is calling it a career.

Greg Olsen announced that he's retiring from the NFL following a 14-year career that saw the tight end make highlight-worthy plays with the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

Olsen already has his eyes set on a new challenge, joining FOX Sports as an NFL analyst.

Surrounded by his new colleagues, the 35-year-old announced the news on FOX NFL Sunday

Olsen played 199 games in his career, collecting 747 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 touchdowns.

A first round pick ⁠— 31st overall ⁠— by the Bears, Olsen joined the league in 2007. He played four seasons in Chicago before being traded to the Panthers for a third round pick.

He flourished in his nine seasons in Carolina, with 39 touchdowns and 6,463 yards.

His three consecutive Pro Bowl trips from 2014-16 coincided with history, when he became the first tight end in the NFL to crack the 1,000-yard receiving mark in three straight seasons.

After five seasons in which he didn't miss a single regular-season game, the injury bug got to Olsen in 2017. He played in just 16 games for the Panthers from 2017-18 with a recurring foot injury.

Last January, the Panthers and Olsen agreed to mutually part ways

Olsen spent the final season of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, playing in 11 games and catching 24 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Now, Olsen will move from the gridiron to the broadcasting booth ⁠— where he's already gotten rave reviews from his work with FOX during weeks that didn't conflict with his play schedule.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
In His Shoes
National Football League

In His Shoes

In His Shoes
Green Bay's Aaron Jones will forever have a strong bond with Ethan Haley of Western New York through a special pair of cleats.
19 mins ago
Our 30-Minute Drill For Playoff Bettors
National Football League

Our 30-Minute Drill For Playoff Bettors

Our 30-Minute Drill For Playoff Bettors
Four star quarterbacks. Two scintillating matchups. Our gambling experts answer all your questions before kickoff.
1 hour ago
NFC Championship Watch Party
National Football League

NFC Championship Watch Party

NFC Championship Watch Party
Join Michael Vick, Greg Jennings, Emmanuel Sanders, and surprise guests live for all of Sunday's NFC title game action!
13 hours ago
How To Win $500,000 on Bucs-Packers
National Football League

How To Win $500,000 on Bucs-Packers

How To Win $500,000 on Bucs-Packers
Jason McIntyre breaks down the NFC Championship and offers his tips to help you win big in this week's Super 6 contest.
14 hours ago
Six Degrees Of Matthew Stafford
National Football League

Six Degrees Of Matthew Stafford

Six Degrees Of Matthew Stafford
The Lions and their QB have mutually agreed to part ways. Do Stafford's ties around the NFL hint at where he might be headed?
17 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks