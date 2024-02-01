National Football League Greg Olsen explains how Brock Purdy elevates the 49ers offense Published Feb. 1, 2024 12:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ever since the 2019 season, the San Francisco 49ers have consistently been among the league's top teams, but they always seemed to lack one thing: The ability to come from behind to win games.

But San Francisco has bucked that trend in its first two games this postseason. The 49ers came back from a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat the Packers in the Divisional Round before coming back from a 17-point halftime hole to beat the Lions in the NFC Championship Game, advancing to Super Bowl LVIII.

While many have questioned Brock Purdy's viability as a starting quarterback, FOX Sports' Greg Olsen believes that the second-year QB is the reason why the 49ers have been able to come back from deficits in back-to-back weeks. He explained that Purdy allows Kyle Shanahan to deviate from his traditional style of offense when the team's trailing, giving the 49ers a better chance at picking up comeback wins.

'NFL on FOX' crew react to Brock Purdy, 49ers victory over Lions in NFC Championship

"Brock Purdy has brought them the ability to play more out of the traditional shotgun, to play more from behind, more in an uptempo and two-minute [situation]," Olsen said on "The Herd." "We've seen that in the two biggest games of the year, something we haven't seen from this San Francisco team in seven years, two weeks in a row against the wall against Green Bay and then down 17 at half all it looks like the end of the world's coming at the half last week against Detroit. To add the ability to play from behind is an element that this Kyle Shanahan offense has just never had."

Purdy has played his best football this postseason in pivotal moments while the 49ers have been trailing. In their win over the Packers, Purdy delivered when the 49ers got the ball back, trailing 21-17 with 6:18 remaining at their 31-yard line. Purdy completed 5 of 6 passes for 47 yards on the drive, picking up a first down on a third-down play on one of the completions. He also made a pair of big runs, rushing for a short gain that helped San Francisco get a first down on third-and-short and rushing for a 9-yard pickup that set the 49ers up to score the game-winning touchdown with 1:05 remaining on the next play.

Purdy dialed up his play again in the second half of the NFC Championship Game, completing 13 of his 16 second-half passes for 174 yards and a touchdown to help the 49ers beat the Lions, 34-31. The biggest play Purdy made in the second half might have involved some luck, with a deep pass to Brandon Aiyuk ricocheting off Lions corner Kindle Vindor's helmet before the receiver made a grab for a 51-yard gain.

But Purdy also had three pretty big scrambles in the second half as well. He rushed for 52 yards over his three second-half scrambles, which were all a part of an eventual scoring drive for the 49ers.

Purdy's ability to throw out of the shotgun and use his legs to extend plays might be a core part of the 49ers' offensive system, but it's become a vital part of their success in winning in the postseason.

Brock Purdy, 49ers SURVIVE vs. Jared Goff, Lions - Dave Helman

"They're at their best [when they use] the under-center, play-action pass and that's the that's the core element of this scheme and why it's so good," Olsen said. "Now, all of a sudden you factor in, ‘Hey, I got a quarterback that can also play from the gun. Hey, I got a quarterback that can also play off scramble and pick up plays with his legs or throw off scramble and pick up big plays.' I mean it's just not what we've seen the quarterback position for Shanahan be able to do in the past and that's not a knock on Jimmy [Garoppolo] or any of these guys.

"Purdy deserves a lot of that credit and the trust that Shanahan has to put them in the gun and say, 'OK, we're gonna throw the ball 25 times this half because we've got to come from behind.' That's new, and I think he deserves a lot of credit."

Purdy will go up against a quarterback who has routinely made plays out of the shotgun with his arm and legs in his career in Super Bowl LVIII. But while Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs' top star, Kansas City's defense has been just as vital in its Super Bowl run. The Chiefs have allowed just 41 points through their first three playoff games and forced three turnovers in their 17-10 win over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

Olsen is excited to see how Purdy will go up against the Chiefs' defense and if the 49ers will need him to make plays again like he's had in the last two weeks.

"The difference in Kansas City is this is a defensive lead unit," Olsen said. Mahomes is an all-timer. [Travis] Kelce is an all-timer. Andy Reid [is an all-timer]. Those guys on offense deserve all the credit in the world.

"Steve Spagnolo and this defense, that is the story of Kansas City. Yes, they might not get all the headlines and they might not be the center of attention but the reason they're in the Super Bowl is that defense"

