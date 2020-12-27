National Football League Packers Blast Titans, Win Fifth Straight 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tennessee Titans are not an easy team to defeat.

But the Green Bay Packers made it look easy on Sunday night.

Here are the key takeaways from Green Bay's dominant win over Tennessee on Sunday Night Football.

1. The streaking Pack

Outside of the Kansas City Chiefs, winners of 10 in a row, no team is hotter than Green Bay.

The Packers have won five in a row and seven of their last eight. Their only loss came in overtime at the hands of Indianapolis in Week 11.

Over the last five games, Green Bay is averaging 33.2 points per game, while allowing just 19.0 points per game.

And besides a Week 3 win at New Orleans, Sunday might have been Green Bay's most impressive win of the season, holding Tennessee to just 14 points, and more importantly, holding superstar running back Derrick Henry 98 yards on 23 carries and no touchdowns.

The Titans came into Sunday night having won four of their last five, and averaging 38.0 points in those four wins.

Furthermore, Henry had rushed for a combined 362 yards and three touchdowns in Weeks 14 and 15.

But Green Bay held him under 100 yards on the ground for the sixth time this season.

2. The game's best duo?

It doesn't get much better than Aaron-Rodgers-to-Davante-Adams, does it?

The superstar quarterback and his favorite target put on another dazzling display against the Titans, and Sunday night is in the running for their best performance yet.

Rodgers completed 21 of 25 passes for 231 yards, four touchdowns and a single interception, posting a 128.1 passer rating.

And of course, over half of Rodgers' completions – 11 to be exact – landed in the hands of Adams, who tallied 142 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

It was Rodgers' sixth four-touchdown game of the season, and he leads the league in TD passes (44) and has the fewest interceptions among QBs that have started at least 11 games (5).

As for Adams, he now has eclipsed 100 receiving yards seven times in 13 games this season, and he has five games with at least two receiving touchdowns.

Adams has not caught a touchdown pass in only three games this year.

The Packers close out the season at Chicago in Week 17, looking to lock up the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.

If they are successful, a well-rested Rodgers and Adams could spell doom for the rest of the NFC.

