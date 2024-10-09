National Football League Giants WR Malik Nabers still in concussion protocol, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux has surgery Published Oct. 9, 2024 2:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had wrist surgery and will be week to week, coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday.

Thibodeaux played in Sunday's 29-20 win over the Seahawks in Seattle. Daboll did not say when the injury happened, but he added "not anymore" when asked if it required surgery.

Daboll said rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers remains in the concussion protocol, but the sixth overall pick in the draft is making progress. He was on the field when the team was stretching and then went to another field and worked with a trainer when the team started individual drills at practice.

Nabers was hurt late in the Giants' 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 26. He missed the game against Seattle, but he still leads the NFL with 35 receptions.

The Giants practiced without their starting guards on Wednesday. Jon Runyan Jr was out sick and Greg Van Roten was given an extra day to rest.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

