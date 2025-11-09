Giants QB Jaxson Dart Departs Game vs. Bears for Concussion Evaluation

Jaxson Dart's Sunday ended prematurely.

The New York Giants quarterback departed Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears early in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Dart left the game after taking a hard hit on a designed run by Bears linebacker Noah Sewell.

After getting evaluated on the sideline for a brief moment, Dart was ushered into the locker room for further evaluation. Russell Wilson entered the game to replace the injured Dart. He was later ruled out by the Giants.

At the time of the injury, the Giants held a surprising 17-10 lead over the Bears. Dart was a big reason for the lead, completing 19 of 29 passes for 242 yards to go with 66 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. With his rushing score on Sunday, Dart became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for a touchdown in five straight games.

However, Dart was on the wrong end of a hard hit earlier in the game. Dart was shaken up after he was hit by Bears defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on a run with 5:05 left in the third quarter, resulting in a fumble.

Wilson was able to lead the Giants to a field goal later on, extending their lead to 20-10.

Dart has provided a jolt for the Giants' offense this year. The 2025 first-round pick was 2-4 in the games he started entering Sunday's game, taking over after Wilson led them to an 0-3 start.

