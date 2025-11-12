National Football League
Jameis Winston Drops 'Hamilton' Reference to Show Excitement for First Giants Start
Jameis Winston Drops 'Hamilton' Reference to Show Excitement for First Giants Start

Published Nov. 12, 2025 7:40 p.m. ET

Jameis Winston is ready for his Broadway moment. 

Not only is Winston starting his first game of the 2025 NFL season when the New York Giants take on the Green Bay Packers, but he's doing it in the "Greatest City in the World."

"I want fans to know that I'm going to do my best. Obviously, I'm going to have fun, but I'm going to execute — have a surgical execution — and just play ball, man," Winston began when he told reporters what he wanted them to know about him before he broke into song. "This is something I've been doing since I've been four years old. Now, I get to do it in the greatest city in the world. I'm gonna be singing it with my son."

"It's the greatest city in the world!" Winston sang again. "That's a 'Hamilton' reference, if y'all don't know."

It seemed like Winston had been waiting to drop that famous reference to the Broadway show, "Hamilton." He got the opportunity to do so on Wednesday, with Jaxson Dart already being ruled out for Sunday's game after suffering a concussion in the Giants' Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears. In one of his first moves as interim coach, Mike Kafka opted to place Winston ahead of Russell Wilson on the depth chart this week as well, giving Winston the opportunity to start after serving as the third-string quarterback for the first 10 weeks of the year. 

Winston hasn't started a game since Dec. 15th of last season for the Cleveland Browns. In fact, he started seven games for the Browns, throwing for 2,038 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as they went 2-5. 

As a quarterback, Winston embodies the term gunslinger, often taking risks with downfield throws. It's the perfect spot for him to start as the Giants (2-8) have nothing to lose at this point in the season. 

Despite New York's record, don't count out the Giants in Week 11 against the 5-3-1 Packers. His exuberance has proven to be contagious in the past and could inspire his teammates. In a way, it's similar to Alexander Hamilton, whose unbounded ambition motivated troops during the Revolutionary War. Winston is known for his pre-game speeches and undying love for the game of football.

"I get to be the quarterback for the New York Football Giants," Winston said. 

Surely, Winston is not throwing away his shot. 

