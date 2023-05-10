National Football League Giants, Eagles renewing rivalry in Christmas Day game on FOX Published May. 10, 2023 2:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the New York Giants in a special Christmas Day edition of the bitter NFC East rivalry on FOX. The game is scheduled to kick off from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at 4:30 p.m. ET on December 25.

It will mark the Giants' first return to Philadelphia since the Eagles ended New York's 2022 season in the divisional round of the playoffs, rolling past the Giants in a 38-7 blowout. The Eagles then beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game to advance to Super Bowl LVII, where Philadelphia fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in a 38-35 thriller.

The Eagles finished the 2022 regular season with a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC while the Giants secured a wild-card spot with a 9-7-1 record and then upset the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round.

Both teams then highlighted their respective offseasons by committing to their respective quarterbacks. The Giants signed Daniel Jones, their first-round pick in 2019, to a four-year, $160 million deal in March while the Eagles handed Jalen Hurts a five-year, $255 million contract extension in April after the 2020 second-round pick finished as the runner-up for 2022 NFL MVP. Hurts' contract briefly made him the highest-paid player in NFL history by average annual value until Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million extension with his team four days later.

The Eagles also retooled their ferocious defensive front by bringing back veteran Brandon Graham and drafting former Georgia stars Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round of the 2023 draft, while the Giants franchise tagged star running back Saquon Barkley and acquired tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders to bolster their offense.

The NFL also announced several other marquee games Wednesday morning in advance of the league's full 2023 schedule release on Thursday. Those included five international games to be played in England and Germany, a Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game rematch on New Years' Eve and the league's first-ever Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

