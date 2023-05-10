National Football League
Giants, Eagles renewing rivalry in Christmas Day game on FOX
National Football League

Giants, Eagles renewing rivalry in Christmas Day game on FOX

Published May. 10, 2023 2:25 p.m. ET

The defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the New York Giants in a special Christmas Day edition of the bitter NFC East rivalry on FOX. The game is scheduled to kick off from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at 4:30 p.m. ET on December 25.

It will mark the Giants' first return to Philadelphia since the Eagles ended New York's 2022 season in the divisional round of the playoffs, rolling past the Giants in a 38-7 blowout. The Eagles then beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game to advance to Super Bowl LVII, where Philadelphia fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in a 38-35 thriller.

The Eagles finished the 2022 regular season with a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC while the Giants secured a wild-card spot with a 9-7-1 record and then upset the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round.

Both teams then highlighted their respective offseasons by committing to their respective quarterbacks. The Giants signed Daniel Jones, their first-round pick in 2019, to a four-year, $160 million deal in March while the Eagles handed Jalen Hurts a five-year, $255 million contract extension in April after the 2020 second-round pick finished as the runner-up for 2022 NFL MVP. Hurts' contract briefly made him the highest-paid player in NFL history by average annual value until Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million extension with his team four days later.

The Eagles also retooled their ferocious defensive front by bringing back veteran Brandon Graham and drafting former Georgia stars Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round of the 2023 draft, while the Giants franchise tagged star running back Saquon Barkley and acquired tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders to bolster their offense.

The NFL also announced several other marquee games Wednesday morning in advance of the league's full 2023 schedule release on Thursday. Those included five international games to be played in England and Germany, a Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game rematch on New Years' Eve and the league's first-ever Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How Victor Wembanyama can help each team in the NBA Draft lottery

How Victor Wembanyama can help each team in the NBA Draft lottery

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes