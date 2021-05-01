National Football League 'The People's Sports Podcast' talks NFL Draft with George Kittle 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Who else would the "People's Sports Podcast" have on but the people's tight end?

With the NFL Draft running all weekend long, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle joined the show to talk about the league's marquee event of the offseason. Also, Mark Titus and Charlotte Wilder shared thoughts on Justin Fields – both are high on the QB and that's not just because Mark is an Ohio State alum.

Charlotte, as a loyal Patriot, was all in on the rumors that Belichick was ready to trade up in the draft for Fields. While Mark had no desire to see that happen, he did support Fields going higher than some mock drafts had projected him.

"Justin Fields was unbelievable ... on the biggest stage, he played out of his mind," he said. "There was never any point in the season – and I say this as an Ohio State – where I was watching Justin Fields and I was like, 'Man he's not as good as I need him to be right now.' He's by far the most talented quarterback Ohio State has ever produced."

Unfortunately for Charlotte, Fields went off the board before New England could snag him, as the Chicago Bears drafted Fields with the No. 10 overall pick. Here's hoping the signal-caller can break the QB curse that has plagued the Windy City for decades.

Fields was the fourth quarterback to hear his name called after Trevor Lawrence went No. 1 to Jacksonville, Zach Wilson went No. 2 to the New York Jets, and Trey Lance went to the 49ers at No. 3. Speaking of San Francisco, coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't dropping any hints about who was headed to the bay, slyly avoiding a reporter's question prior to draft night.

And Kittle was ready with a rebuttal for his coach.

"Well, I have to let him know I'm alive. Like if he doesn't think anyone is there, I have to let him know he's not alone."

Shanahan wasn't giving any draft secrets away, but Kittle was helping our guy Mark out with hair tips.

"I haven't cut this hair in two years – or a year and a half is where I am at right now. I don't really have a plan for it. I just let it be itself. You can buy my beard you can tell I don't really have a plan for that either. Maybe I'm just getting ready for my wrestling career after football.

If Kittle's career doesn't pan out in football, his hair plus fandom of WWE is sure to make him a successful pro wrestler. To hear what Kittle enjoyed most about WrestleMania check out the full episode below!

P.S. Mark clearly doesn't need tips though, as the people have spoken.

And Charlotte felt very left out.

