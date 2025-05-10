Gabe Taylor, brother of the late Sean Taylor, attends Commanders rookie camp
Gabe Taylor, the younger brother of late Washington safety Sean Taylor, is attending Commanders rookie camp on a tryout.
The Commanders announced their camp roster on Friday.
Taylor, a defensive back who played five seasons at Rice, went undrafted last month. He was impressive at the Owls' pro day last month, running 40-yard dash times between 4.38 and 4.44 seconds. The agency that represents him said Taylor picked Washington after receiving multiple offers because he grew up wanting to play for the team.
"I had to take a moment, take a deep breath. I just looked at the helmet," Taylor said, per ESPN. "I've been watching the Washington Commanders all my life. I could have gone somewhere else, but I chose here for a reason. Hopefully I get to put it on again and continue forward with them."
Sean Taylor died in November 2007 at age 24 from a gunshot wound after being shot in the upper thigh by an intruder in his Miami home. Taylor was the fifth pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and played three and a half seasons with Washington before being killed. Gabe Taylor was only six years old when Sean passed.
"It meant everything," Taylor said, per ESPN. "My dad was likem 'I want you at the Commanders. I want you at the Commanders so bad.' I really wanted to come here too. I took a couple days, that's why I didn't say nothing after the draft. I just wanted to pray on it, and at the end of the day, it was my decision.
"I'm very versatile. I'm not someone who is scared to put my hand in when I'm in the box. I can guard the slot. I can play zone,. I just thank God for the opportunity He gave me, and hopefully I show the team that I can come in and contribute in any way."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
