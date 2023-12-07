National Football League From Caleb Williams to Bo Nix to Drake Maye: Scouting the 2024 draft QB class Published Dec. 7, 2023 9:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 quarterback class has been celebrated for the past few years due to the star power that could be available on draft day. The collection of gunslingers and dual-threat playmakers has scouts salivating over the group's potential as franchise players.

Although we are still a few months away from conducting a deep dive on the quarterbacks who could transform the league, here is a sneak peek at some of the QB1s who could hear their names called early on draft day.

Caleb Williams, USC

Despite failing to lead USC to a national title, Williams is the star of the 2024 quarterback class after scouts watched the Heisman Trophy winner tease and torment opponents with his spectacular talents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Measuring 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, with nimble feet and exceptional balance, the USC star specializes in making improbable throws from unorthodox positions. Williams loves to play off the script, with his improvised plays routinely producing chunk gains or touchdowns for an offense that relied on his electric playmaking skills to sustain drives. With 10,000-plus pass yards and 93 touchdown passes against 14 interceptions, the third-year junior has posted ridiculous numbers to match his dazzling talent.

Though scouts would prefer to see Williams display more patience and discipline while working within the pocket, he has shown exceptional poise when he resists the urge to chase big plays and operates within the framework of the system. Moreover, old-school scouts would prefer to see Williams beat opponents with his arm to avoid the bumps and bruises of playing as a mobile playmaker.

That said, few quarterbacks have displayed Patrick Mahomes-like skills and showmanship while winning at a high level. Although Williams does not have the W's this season, the Trojans' QB1 is the dynamic offensive weapon most offensive coordinators covet in a franchise player.

Should Bears stick with Justin Fields or draft USC QB Caleb Williams?

Drake Maye, North Carolina

As the prototypical franchise quarterback prospect with exceptional size, arm talent, athleticism and poise, Maye is a potential star-in-the-making at the position. The North Carolina standout looks the part and often plays like a franchise quarterback on game day.

The 6-foot-4, 229-pounder connected on 64.9% of his passes as a collegian (two-year starter) with a 63-to-16 touchdown-to-interception ratio as a rhythm passer in an Air Raid system. In addition, Maye added 1,209 rush yards and 16 scores on an assortment of designed quarterback runs and impromptu keepers on the perimeter.

With teams increasingly coveting mobile quarterbacks with polished pocket passing skills and outstanding running ability, the 21-year-old Maye is a scheme-friendly fit for an offense looking for a playmaker. While his declining production and inconsistent play in 2023 will raise concerns about his big-game ability and overall consistency as a passer, Maye's upside is too tantalizing to resist in a league governed by quarterback play.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

If teams are looking for a quarterback prospect with an ascending game, Daniels could enter the conversation as a franchise player with intriguing talent. Despite his slender frame (6-foot-4, 210 pounds), the LSU standout has dazzled as a dual-threat playmaker since connecting with Brian Kelly in the Bayou.

In 2023, Daniels led the nation in total offense (4,946) while also tying Bo Nix for the most touchdown passes (40). With 1,134 rushing yards and another 10 scores on the ground, Daniels is a big play waiting to happen in a scheme that taps into his unique talents with the ball in his hands.

As a passer, Daniels has made significant progress as a rhythm thrower from the pocket. The fifth-year senior dazzles, attacking the field from the pocket on intermediate strikes and rainbow-like deep balls. His improvement as a passer, playmaker and leader is a testament to the work that he has put in since his arrival at LSU after a three-year stint at Arizona State.

Given his considerable improvement and development over five years, Daniels is the ideal quarterback prospect to gamble on with a top pick.

Heisman Trophy Odds: Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

The super senior has blossomed into one of the best quarterbacks in college football over a six-year odyssey between Indiana and Washington. As an RPO master with exceptional ball-handling skills and a quick release, Penix is a magician from the pocket on quick-rhythm throws.

He led the nation in passing yards the past two seasons while posting a 64-to-17 touchdown-to-interception ratio for the Huskies. Pennix finished his career with back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons, exhibiting outstanding touch, timing and anticipation as an intermediate and deep-ball passer. In addition, the left-handed gunslinger has compiled a 24-2 record as a starter with the Huskies as Kalen DeBoer's handpicked QB1 to turn the program around.

Though Penix's injury history is a concern, with four season-ending injuries on his résumé, the 6-foot-3, 213-pounder's maturity, experience and leadership skills could make him an intriguing option for a team looking for a plug-and-play option.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

McCarthy has guided the Wolverines to back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff as a two-year starter. As a dynamic dual-threat talent with the size, arm talent and athleticism to win from the pocket or on the perimeter, McCarthy is a coach's dream as the new prototype.

While some will question his ability to lead a team as a playmaker after serving as a game manager for a run-first team that bludgeons opponents, McCarthy has flashed enough "take over the game" potential to tease evaluators looking for a franchise quarterback to build around. With a strong performance in this season's College Football Playoff, the 6-foot-3, 202-pounder would be an intriguing prospect with the developmental tools to entice a decision-maker to pull the trigger with a first-round pick.

J.J. McCarthy carries on the legacy of childhood friend Ryan Keeler

Bo Nix, Oregon

The experienced journeyman has flipped the narrative on his career with an impressive two-year stint at Oregon. Nix has developed into an efficient playmaker with ideal skills as a high-end game manager. The fifth-year senior finished 2023 with 4,145 pass yards and a 40-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio after tallying 3,593 pass yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a redshirt junior.

The impressive statistical jump matched Nix's improvement on the field as a passer and playmaker in a movement-based offense featuring RPOs, half-rollouts and bootlegs on the perimeter. The Oregon standout shines when operating on the move on rhythm throws to either side, exhibiting above-average arm strength and accuracy in hitting targets on the run.

While some evaluators will affix the "system quarterback" label to Nix's name based on his success running the Ducks offense, the veteran's experience as a five-year player makes him an attractive candidate as a developmental prospect with QB1 potential.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share