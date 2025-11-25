FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Thanksgiving Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Thanksgiving Day of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on the Thanksgiving Day games.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will CARVE UP the opposing D with the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Jordan Love

Green Bay's pass defense is great, Kansas City's is good, Detroit's is decent and Dallas' is terrible. Add that to the fact that Mahomes had his season-high in passing yards last week (352) in a must-win game against Indianapolis. I think he keeps his momentum rolling against the Cowboys.

PREDICTION: Patrick Mahomes

2. Rank the teams by who will FEAST with the MOST POINTS scored (highest to lowest):

Bengals, Ravens, Chiefs, Cowboys

Joe Burrow is back for Cincy, but I have to see how he looks — and if that offensive line can keep him upright — before I start wagering on him. Also, the Ravens have been winning, but they haven't been burning up the scoreboard, with 46 total points scored in their last two games. I'm gonna keep rolling with that Chiefs team.

PREDICTION: Chiefs, Cowboys, Ravens, Bengals

3. Which defense will provide the STUFFING by having the MOST SACKS?

Lions, Packers, Cowboys, Ravens

Detroit and Green Bay are both in the top 10 in the NFL in total sacks, but both are in the bottom 12 in sacks allowed. Can we call that a wash? Remember we discussed that Cincy offensive line? I'm tempted to take the Ravens, but I have to think the Bengals have a plan in place to not let Joe Burrow get hit this week … right? Toss up here.

PREDICTION: Packers

4. Which player will GOBBLE UP the MOST SCRIMMAGE YARDS?

Jahmyr Gibbs, George Pickens, Derrick Henry, Ja'Marr Chase

Burrow is back, but even when he was gone, Chase was still that guy. In addition, Chase spit on a guy in Week 11, so he had to miss Week 12. The combination of Burrow being back, and Chase having a little extra rest, ahead of a must-win game, spells doom for the Baltimore secondary.

PREDICTION: Ja'Marr Chase

5. How many COMBINED RECEIVING YARDS will Lamb & Rice (Ceedee & Rashee) have on Thanksgiving Day?

Lamb hasn't had 100 receiving yards in the last four games, while George Pickens has gone over 140 receiving yards in each of the past two. It appears the second option is a lot more open than the first in Dallas. Rice also put up 141 last week, his first breakout game of the season after a lengthy suspension.

PREDICTION: 179-200+

6. What will be the outcome of the FOX Thanksgiving Game?

Packers win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer OR Lions win by 3 points or more

Toss up. And when you have a toss-up, don't you go with the home team? Maybe. In Week 1, Green Bay cruised at home over Detroit, 27-13. The Lions are 3-3 in their last six and their playoff spot is far from finalized. Detroit needs this one and will have to play like it. I just think Green Bay is better.

PREDICTION: Packers win, tie or lose by 2 points

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Packers 23, Lions 20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .