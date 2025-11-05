FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Berlin Game Picks, Predictions

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the Berlin Game in Week 10 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

Read below for my thoughts on the Week 10 Berlin Game between Atlanta and the Indianapolis.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which player will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Daniel Jones, Michael Penix Jr.

Last week was just Jones' second bad game of the season, but it was enough to make you pause. In a loss to Pittsburgh, he had one touchdown and three picks. However, he did have a season-high in passing yards (342), just his second 300-yard passing game of the season. Meanwhile, Penix has had more games with under 200 passing yards (2) than 300-yard passing games (1) this season, and Atlanta must get back to focusing on the ground game with Bijan Robinson.

PREDICTION: Daniel Jones

2. Rank these players by who will have the MOST RECEPTIONS (Highest to Lowest)

Drake London, Michael Pittman Jr., Bijan Robinson, Tyler Warren

Pittman is ninth in the NFL in receptions (52), but London is fifth in targets (77). Only twice this season has London had fewer than 10 targets, and in Atlanta's last four games, he's been targeted 50 times. He is seeing the rock more and more.

PREDICTION: Drake London, Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren, Bijan Robinson

3. Which player will have the MOST total scrimmage yards (rush+rec)?

Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Drake London, Tyler Warren

Robinson, along with Christian McCaffrey, is viewed as the premier dual-threat running back in the NFL, and a Falcons team on a three-game losing streak has to lean on its best player in hopes of getting a win. Robinson has not had a 100-yard receiving game or 100-yard rushing game since Week 6. In the three weeks since then, he has had 111 rushing yards and 125 receiving yards total. He has to produce this week.

PREDICTION: Bijan Robinson

4. Which of the following will occur?

Michael Penix Jr. 225+ passing yards

Parker Romo 2+ made field goals

Colts defense 3+ sacks

None

None. Atlanta has only allowed 11 sacks this season and Indy is only average 2.9 per game. Penix has had over 225 passing yards four times in eight games, and Romo has only made 11 field goals in seven games. None of these outcomes are close to a guarantee.

PREDICTION: None

5. How many passing completions will Daniel Jones have vs. ATL?

Shockingly, Jones leads the NFL in passing yards, and he is tied for seventh in attempts. Still, after a season-high 31 completed passes last week, he hadn't completed more than 24 passes in a game this season.

PREDICTION: 22-25

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Falcons win, tie or lose by fewer than 6 points OR Colts win by 7 or more

Man. I'm backing the Colts to win, but that number concerns me. The Falcons should be better than what they are, and they are a scary team to play, I have to imagine, with studs on offense and a top-five defense.

PREDICTION: Falcons win, tie or lose by fewer than 6 points

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Colts 24, Falcons 21

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .