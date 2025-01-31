FOX Sports presents Super Bowl LIX at Cosm: Ticket details & information
FOX Sports and Cosm are partnering to bring you the Super Bowl like you’ve never seen it before. Experience Super Bowl LIX in Shared Reality at The Dome at Cosm Los Angeles.
For more information on Super Bowl LIX at Cosm and tickets, click here.
Check out NFL action this season as seen from Cosm:
FAQ
What is Cosm?
Cosm is redefining content and the fan experience, and reimagining how we share it with others. Cosm’s revolutionary technology and state-of-the-art venues immerse and transport you into the content, putting you in the front row of a stadium or arena. And no matter where you are in the venue, you can enjoy in-house dining and a full bar service.
What is Shared Reality?
Shared Reality gives you the immersive experience of augmented or virtual reality but on a more immense scale. It facilitates real-time interaction, providing a communal experience with your friends and fellow fans.
Where is Cosm located?
Cosm Los Angeles is located at 1252 District Drive, Inglewood, CA 90305, in the Hollywood Park district near iconic landmarks such as SoFi Stadium. For further information on Cosm LA, click here.
Cosm Dallas is located at 5776 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony, TX 75056, in the Grandscape district near iconic landmarks such as the Nebraska Furniture Mart. For further information on Cosm Dallas, click here.
