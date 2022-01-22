National Football League FOX Bet Super 6: How to play 'Stack The Cash' for 49ers-Packers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Usually, in Green Bay in January, the only thing that gets stacked upon itself is snowfall totals.

This weekend, however, the Divisional Round contest between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field is allowing those who play FOX Bet’s Super 6 Jackpot to stack up a blizzard-sized portion of dollar bills from Terry Bradshaw.

The app that has paid $6 million in prizes in just over two years will have a huge jackpot on this Saturday’s NFC tilt (8 p.m. ET on FOX), as the "Stack the Cash" promotion is back!

In case you missed it earlier this year, the premise behind "Stack the Cash" is simple: the more people who enter the contest, the more money FOX Bet Super 6 will give away. In fact, back in Week 8, the "Stack the Cash" jackpot rose to $313,794 before it was split evenly between a few different winners who all managed to make six correct picks about that weekend's NFL games.

This week, "Stack the Cash" is only slightly different, as fans will answer six questions about how the 49ers-Packers game specifically will play out. But that's the only difference, with the "Stack the Cash" jackpot climbing and climbing as more people participate.

As of Saturday afternoon, the 49ers-Packers jackpot had surpassed a quarter of a million dollars, and that's before the late entries that always come pouring in right before kickoff.

How do you win? Well, the answer is simple — just answer all six questions on the FOX Bet Super 6 app correctly with the right margins for such questions as how many passing yards will Aaron Rodgers have, who will have the longest field goal and who will win the battle of two old playoff rivals.

Get them all right, and you will be taking home a jackpot! It’s easy, fun and free.

But the best part of all is that the more people that play, the more the jackpot goes up. That means that you, your family, your friends, your neighbors — whoever! — can help lift the jackpot to an even larger amount just by signing up and spreading the word with the #StacktheCash hashtag on social media.

You can’t win the jackpot unless you play, and the best way to make the most of your entry is to tell everyone you know. So in reality, there’s no reason not to give it a try this weekend.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week, including this week's "Stack the Cash" progressive jackpot on Saturday's matchup between the 49ers and Packers! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic National Football League